Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NJCAA Football Ranking

September 10, 2019 1:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Through Sept. 8
Record Pts Pvs
1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (11) 3-0 315 1
2. Butler (Kan.)(5) 3-0 298 3
2. Kilgore (Texas) 3-0 298 2
4. Northwest Mississippi 2-0 270 4
5. Mississippi Gulf Coast 2-0 244 6
6. East Mississippi 1-1 234 5
7. Snow (Utah) 2-1 194 9
8. Garden City (Kan.) 2-1 191 10
9. Lackawanna (Pa.) 1-0 188 8
10. Iowa Central 2-1 175 12
11. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 2-0 151 13
12. Hinds (Miss.) 2-0 146 14
13. Trinity Valley (Texas) 2-0 130 16
14. Monroe (N.Y.) 2-0 130 15
15. Iowa Western 1-2 83 7
16. Blinn (Texas) 2-1 80 18
17. Fort Scott (Kan.) 2-0 65 20
18. Jones (Miss.) 1-1 59 17
19. Georgia Military 2-1 40
20. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 1-1 33 11

Others Receiving Votes: ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 17, Nassau (N.Y.) 10, Itasca (Minn.) 4, Mesabi Range (Minn.) 2, ASA Miami 1, Cisco (Texas) 1, DuPage (Ill.) 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria