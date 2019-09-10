NJCAA Football Ranking

Through Sept. 8 Record Pts Pvs 1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (11) 3-0 315 1 2. Butler (Kan.)(5) 3-0 298 3 2. Kilgore (Texas) 3-0 298 2 4. Northwest Mississippi 2-0 270 4 5. Mississippi Gulf Coast 2-0 244 6 6. East Mississippi 1-1 234 5 7. Snow (Utah) 2-1 194 9 8. Garden City (Kan.) 2-1 191 10 9. Lackawanna (Pa.) 1-0 188 8 10. Iowa Central 2-1 175 12 11. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 2-0 151 13 12. Hinds (Miss.) 2-0 146 14 13. Trinity Valley (Texas) 2-0 130 16 14. Monroe (N.Y.) 2-0 130 15 15. Iowa Western 1-2 83 7 16. Blinn (Texas) 2-1 80 18 17. Fort Scott (Kan.) 2-0 65 20 18. Jones (Miss.) 1-1 59 17 19. Georgia Military 2-1 40 — 20. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 1-1 33 11

Others Receiving Votes: ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 17, Nassau (N.Y.) 10, Itasca (Minn.) 4, Mesabi Range (Minn.) 2, ASA Miami 1, Cisco (Texas) 1, DuPage (Ill.) 1.

