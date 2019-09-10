NJCAA Football Ranking

|Through Sept. 8
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (11)
|3-0
|315
|1
|2. Butler (Kan.)(5)
|3-0
|298
|3
|2. Kilgore (Texas)
|3-0
|298
|2
|4. Northwest Mississippi
|2-0
|270
|4
|5. Mississippi Gulf Coast
|2-0
|244
|6
|6. East Mississippi
|1-1
|234
|5
|7. Snow (Utah)
|2-1
|194
|9
|8. Garden City (Kan.)
|2-1
|191
|10
|9. Lackawanna (Pa.)
|1-0
|188
|8
|10. Iowa Central
|2-1
|175
|12
|11. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.)
|2-0
|151
|13
|12. Hinds (Miss.)
|2-0
|146
|14
|13. Trinity Valley (Texas)
|2-0
|130
|16
|14. Monroe (N.Y.)
|2-0
|130
|15
|15. Iowa Western
|1-2
|83
|7
|16. Blinn (Texas)
|2-1
|80
|18
|17. Fort Scott (Kan.)
|2-0
|65
|20
|18. Jones (Miss.)
|1-1
|59
|17
|19. Georgia Military
|2-1
|40
|—
|20. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
|1-1
|33
|11
Others Receiving Votes: ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 17, Nassau (N.Y.) 10, Itasca (Minn.) 4, Mesabi Range (Minn.) 2, ASA Miami 1, Cisco (Texas) 1, DuPage (Ill.) 1.
