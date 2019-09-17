NJCAA Football Ranking

Through Sept. 15 Record Pts Pvs 1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (10) 4-0 314 1 2. Butler (Kan.) (6) 4-0 310 2 3. Northwest Mississippi 3-0 285 4 4. Mississippi Gulf Coast 3-0 270 5 5. East Mississippi 2-1 243 6 6. Lackawanna (Pa.) 2-0 223 9 7. Iowa Central 3-1 208 10 8. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 3-0 204 11 9. Trinity Valley (Texas) 3-0 198 13 10. Kilgore (Texas) 3-1 189 2 11. Monroe College (N.Y.) 2-0 131 14 12. Blinn (Texas) 3-1 116 16 13. Jones (Miss.) 2-1 107 18 14. Georgia Military 3-1 97 19 15. Iowa Western 1-2 86 15 16. Snow (Utah) 2-2 83 7 17. Cisco (Texas) 3-0 81 NR 18. Garden City (Kan.) 2-2 67 8 19. Hinds (Miss.) 2-1 51 12 20. Independence (Kan.) 2-1 46 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Itasca (Minn.) 12, Fort Scott (Kan.) 10 Nassau (N.Y.) 10, East Central (Miss.) 8, Mesabi Range (Minn.) 6, ASA Miami 5.

