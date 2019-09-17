NJCAA Football Ranking

|Through Sept. 15
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (10)
|4-0
|314
|1
|2. Butler (Kan.) (6)
|4-0
|310
|2
|3. Northwest Mississippi
|3-0
|285
|4
|4. Mississippi Gulf Coast
|3-0
|270
|5
|5. East Mississippi
|2-1
|243
|6
|6. Lackawanna (Pa.)
|2-0
|223
|9
|7. Iowa Central
|3-1
|208
|10
|8. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.)
|3-0
|204
|11
|9. Trinity Valley (Texas)
|3-0
|198
|13
|10. Kilgore (Texas)
|3-1
|189
|2
|11. Monroe College (N.Y.)
|2-0
|131
|14
|12. Blinn (Texas)
|3-1
|116
|16
|13. Jones (Miss.)
|2-1
|107
|18
|14. Georgia Military
|3-1
|97
|19
|15. Iowa Western
|1-2
|86
|15
|16. Snow (Utah)
|2-2
|83
|7
|17. Cisco (Texas)
|3-0
|81
|NR
|18. Garden City (Kan.)
|2-2
|67
|8
|19. Hinds (Miss.)
|2-1
|51
|12
|20. Independence (Kan.)
|2-1
|46
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Itasca (Minn.) 12, Fort Scott (Kan.) 10 Nassau (N.Y.) 10, East Central (Miss.) 8, Mesabi Range (Minn.) 6, ASA Miami 5.
