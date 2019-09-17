Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NJCAA Football Ranking

September 17, 2019 10:51 am
 
Through Sept. 15
Record Pts Pvs
1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (10) 4-0 314 1
2. Butler (Kan.) (6) 4-0 310 2
3. Northwest Mississippi 3-0 285 4
4. Mississippi Gulf Coast 3-0 270 5
5. East Mississippi 2-1 243 6
6. Lackawanna (Pa.) 2-0 223 9
7. Iowa Central 3-1 208 10
8. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 3-0 204 11
9. Trinity Valley (Texas) 3-0 198 13
10. Kilgore (Texas) 3-1 189 2
11. Monroe College (N.Y.) 2-0 131 14
12. Blinn (Texas) 3-1 116 16
13. Jones (Miss.) 2-1 107 18
14. Georgia Military 3-1 97 19
15. Iowa Western 1-2 86 15
16. Snow (Utah) 2-2 83 7
17. Cisco (Texas) 3-0 81 NR
18. Garden City (Kan.) 2-2 67 8
19. Hinds (Miss.) 2-1 51 12
20. Independence (Kan.) 2-1 46 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Itasca (Minn.) 12, Fort Scott (Kan.) 10 Nassau (N.Y.) 10, East Central (Miss.) 8, Mesabi Range (Minn.) 6, ASA Miami 5.

