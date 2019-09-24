Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NJCAA Football Ranking

September 24, 2019 1:17 pm
 
Through Sept. 22
Record Pts Pvs
1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (10) 4-0 314 1
2. Butler (Kan.) (6) 5-0 309 2
3. Northwest Mississippi 4-0 287 3
4. Mississippi Gulf Coast 4-0 271 4
5. East Mississippi 3-1 249 5
6. Lackawanna (Pa.) 3-0 234 6
7. Kilgore (Texas) 4-1 216 10
8. Blinn (Texas) 4-1 200 12
9. Monroe College (N.Y.) 3-0 174 11
10. Georgia Military 4-1 167 14
11. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 3-1 163 8
12. Snow (Utah) 3-2 139 16
13. Trinity Valley (Texas) 3-1 134 9
14. Garden City (Kan.) 3-2 108 18
15. Iowa Central 3-2 93 7
16. Hinds (Miss.) 3-1 85 19
17. Jones (Miss.) 2-2 63 13
18. Fort Scott (Kan.) 3-1 50
19. Nassau (N.Y.) 3-1 27
20. Mesabi Range (Minn.) 5-0 23

Others Receiving Votes: Cisco (Texas) 13, East Central (Miss.) 13, ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 8, Independence (Kan.) 5, Iowa Western 3, Navarro (Texas) 3, Itasca (Minn.) 1.

