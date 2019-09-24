NJCAA Football Ranking

Through Sept. 22 Record Pts Pvs 1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (10) 4-0 314 1 2. Butler (Kan.) (6) 5-0 309 2 3. Northwest Mississippi 4-0 287 3 4. Mississippi Gulf Coast 4-0 271 4 5. East Mississippi 3-1 249 5 6. Lackawanna (Pa.) 3-0 234 6 7. Kilgore (Texas) 4-1 216 10 8. Blinn (Texas) 4-1 200 12 9. Monroe College (N.Y.) 3-0 174 11 10. Georgia Military 4-1 167 14 11. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 3-1 163 8 12. Snow (Utah) 3-2 139 16 13. Trinity Valley (Texas) 3-1 134 9 14. Garden City (Kan.) 3-2 108 18 15. Iowa Central 3-2 93 7 16. Hinds (Miss.) 3-1 85 19 17. Jones (Miss.) 2-2 63 13 18. Fort Scott (Kan.) 3-1 50 — 19. Nassau (N.Y.) 3-1 27 — 20. Mesabi Range (Minn.) 5-0 23 —

Others Receiving Votes: Cisco (Texas) 13, East Central (Miss.) 13, ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 8, Independence (Kan.) 5, Iowa Western 3, Navarro (Texas) 3, Itasca (Minn.) 1.

