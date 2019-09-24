NJCAA Football Ranking

|Through Sept. 22
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (10)
|4-0
|314
|1
|2. Butler (Kan.) (6)
|5-0
|309
|2
|3. Northwest Mississippi
|4-0
|287
|3
|4. Mississippi Gulf Coast
|4-0
|271
|4
|5. East Mississippi
|3-1
|249
|5
|6. Lackawanna (Pa.)
|3-0
|234
|6
|7. Kilgore (Texas)
|4-1
|216
|10
|8. Blinn (Texas)
|4-1
|200
|12
|9. Monroe College (N.Y.)
|3-0
|174
|11
|10. Georgia Military
|4-1
|167
|14
|11. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.)
|3-1
|163
|8
|12. Snow (Utah)
|3-2
|139
|16
|13. Trinity Valley (Texas)
|3-1
|134
|9
|14. Garden City (Kan.)
|3-2
|108
|18
|15. Iowa Central
|3-2
|93
|7
|16. Hinds (Miss.)
|3-1
|85
|19
|17. Jones (Miss.)
|2-2
|63
|13
|18. Fort Scott (Kan.)
|3-1
|50
|—
|19. Nassau (N.Y.)
|3-1
|27
|—
|20. Mesabi Range (Minn.)
|5-0
|23
|—
Others Receiving Votes: Cisco (Texas) 13, East Central (Miss.) 13, ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 8, Independence (Kan.) 5, Iowa Western 3, Navarro (Texas) 3, Itasca (Minn.) 1.
