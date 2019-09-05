Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 2 Alabama faces New Mexico State in home opener

September 5, 2019 1:11 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

New Mexico State (0-1) at No. 2 Alabama (1-0), Saturday at 4 p.m. EDT (SEC Network).

Line: Alabama by 55 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Advertisement

Alabama hasn’t lost a home opener under coach Nick Saban and has won 26 consecutive games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Aggies get another shot at a Top 25 team after dropping the opener to No. 22 Washington State, 58-7.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama’s young defenders against New Mexico State’s offense. It’s another chance for players like freshmen DJ Dale, Christian Harris and Shane Lee — plus some young backups — to gain experience on a defense hit hard by injuries at linebacker and players leaving for the NFL draft.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico State: RB/RS Jason Huntley led the nation with three kickoff returns for touchdowns last season. He also produced 500-plus yards both rushing and receiving.

Alabama: RB Najee Harris might not get a lot of carries if the game goes as expected, but this game does represent a chance to get the running game going.

FACTS & FIGURES

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Alabama is 4-5 against independent teams, with all the losses coming against Notre Dame. … The Tide has won 17 straight home openers, going 12-0 under Saban. Saban is 21-2 in a season’s first home game as a head coach. Alabama has also won 83 consecutive games against unranked teams, the longest streak in FBS history. … New Mexico State allowed 618 total yards against Washington State, including 507 passing. … New Mexico State comes into the game on a three-game losing streak dating to last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot