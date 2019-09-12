Listen Live Sports

No. 22 Boise State hosts Portland State before MWC play

September 12, 2019 5:01 pm
 
Portland State (1-1) at No. 22 Boise State (2-0), Saturday at 10:15 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).

Line: No line.

Series record: Boise State leads 6-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s the final tuneup for Boise State before jumping into Mountain West Conference play next week against Air Force. The Broncos looked great rallying for a win in the opener against Florida State before struggling to hold off Marshall in Week 2. The Broncos defense held Marshall without a first down in the second half. Portland State gave Arkansas a headache before falling 20-13 in the opener. The Vikings rebounded with a 70-7 romp over Division II Simon Fraser last week.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State vs. complacency. The Broncos are well aware of the scare Portland State gave to a Power Five program just a couple of weeks ago. But the Broncos are the superior team and the matchup should be a chance for freshman QB Hank Bachmeier to get Boise State’s offense clicking before the start of conference play.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Portland State: QB Davis Alexander. After struggling in the opener against Arkansas, Alexander rebounded with a huge performance. He threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout of Simon Fraser. But he has yet to face a challenge like Boise State’s defense.

Boise State: DE Curtis Weaver. After picking up a sack last week against Marshall, Weaver now has 22 ½ career sacks. He’s fourth on the school’s all-time list and the active national leader in 29 career games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Only the third FCS opponent Boise State has faced since 2010. … Boise State is one of three schools — along with Wisconsin and Navy — who have not allowed a second-half point this season. .. Portland State is 4-39 all-time against FBS competition, but beat both Washington State and North Texas in 2015. … Boise State is second in the country for time of possessions at 39:37.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

