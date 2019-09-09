Listen Live Sports

No. 9 Florida to play without WR Toney, maybe CB Henderson

September 9, 2019 4:12 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 9 Florida likely will be without two of its best players to open Southeastern Conference play Saturday.

Coach Dan Mullen said Monday that elusive receiver Kadarius Toney will miss “a couple of weeks” because of a left shoulder injury and speedy cornerback CJ Henderson is doubtful to play at Kentucky because of a sprained left ankle. Mullen added that he won’t put Henderson on the field “unless he’s 100% healthy.”

The two starters — both wear No. 1 because of their play-making ability — were injured during a 45-0 victory over Tennessee-Martin. They should be back for the meat of Florida’s schedule in October. The Gators host winless Tennessee and lower-division Towson in September before facing Auburn, LSU and South Carolina next month.

Florida also believes it has the depth to handle their absences. Redshirt freshman Jacob Copeland is expected to step in for Toney, and either Kaiir Elam, Jaydon Hill or Chester Kimbrough — three true freshmen — will fill in for Henderson.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

