By The Associated Press

Sept. 1, 2019 — Justin Verlander, Houston, 2-0

May 8, 2018, James Paxton, Seattle, 5-0

May 7, 2011, Justin Verlander, Detroit, 9-0

May 1, 1991, Nolan Ryan, Texas, 3-0

June 29, 1990, Dave Stewart, Oakland, 5-0

May 15, 1981, Len Barker, Cleveland, 3-0-y

y-perfect game

