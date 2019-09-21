Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northern Iowa overcomes Idaho State in fourth quarter, 13-6

September 21, 2019 8:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Will McElvain passed 17 yards to Isaiah Weston for the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter and lifted Northern Iowa to a 13-6 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

McElvain scrambled to his right then back across the field before finding Weston in the left end of the end zone with 14:14 remaining.

Austin Evans and Bryce Flater picked off passes later in the quarter to thwart the Bengals (1-2). Omar Brown also had an interception for the FCS No. 8 Panthers (2-1) and Elerson Smith collected three sacks including one on Idaho State’s final possession.

Kevin Ryan kicked two field goals for the Bengals before Matthew Cook hit one for the Panthers to cut Idaho State’s lead to 6-3 at halftime. Cook added a 20-yarder with 2:11 remaining in the game. He is perfect on eight attempts this season.

Advertisement

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson