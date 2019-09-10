Listen Live Sports

Northwest League Playoffs

September 10, 2019 12:51 am
 
Northwest League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Tri-City 2, Spokane 1

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Tri-City 4, Spokane 3, 12 innings

Thursday, Sept. 5: Spokane 5, Tri-City 1

Friday, Sept. 6: Tri-City 3, Spokane 2, 10 innings

Hillsboro 2, Salem-Keiser 0

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Hillsboro 2, Salem-Keizer 1

Thursday, Sept. 5: Hillsboro 6, Salem-Keizer 3

Championship
(Best-of-5)
Hillsboro 2, Tri-City 1

Saturday, Sept. 7: Hillsboro 5, Tri-City 3

Sunday, Sept. 8: Tri-City 9, Hillsboro 5

Monnday, Sept. 9: Hillsboro 2, Tri-City 1

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 11: Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

