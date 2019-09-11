|Northwest League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Tri-City 2, Spokane 1
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Tri-City 4, Spokane 3, 12 innings
Thursday, Sept. 5: Spokane 5, Tri-City 1
Friday, Sept. 6: Tri-City 3, Spokane 2, 10 innings
|Hillsboro 2, Salem-Keiser 0
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Hillsboro 2, Salem-Keizer 1
Thursday, Sept. 5: Hillsboro 6, Salem-Keizer 3
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|Hillsboro 2, Tri-City 2
Saturday, Sept. 7: Hillsboro 5, Tri-City 3
Sunday, Sept. 8: Tri-City 9, Hillsboro 5
Monday, Sept. 9: Hillsboro 2, Tri-City 1
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Tri-City 6, Hillsboro 0
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
