Northwest League Playoffs

September 11, 2019 1:34 am
 
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Tri-City 2, Spokane 1

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Tri-City 4, Spokane 3, 12 innings

Thursday, Sept. 5: Spokane 5, Tri-City 1

Friday, Sept. 6: Tri-City 3, Spokane 2, 10 innings

Hillsboro 2, Salem-Keiser 0

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Hillsboro 2, Salem-Keizer 1

Thursday, Sept. 5: Hillsboro 6, Salem-Keizer 3

Championship
(Best-of-5)
Hillsboro 2, Tri-City 2

Saturday, Sept. 7: Hillsboro 5, Tri-City 3

Sunday, Sept. 8: Tri-City 9, Hillsboro 5

Monday, Sept. 9: Hillsboro 2, Tri-City 1

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Tri-City 6, Hillsboro 0

Wednesday, Sept. 11: Hillsboro at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

