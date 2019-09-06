|Northwest League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Tri-City 1, Spokane 0
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Tri-City 4, Spokane 3, 12 innings
Thursday, Sept. 5: Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 6: Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
|Salem-Keiser, 0 Hillsboro 2
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Hillsboro 2, Salem-Keizer 1
Thursday, Sept. 5: Hillsboro 6, Salem-Keizer 3
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|TBD, TBD
Sunday, Sept. 7: TBD at TBD
Sunday, Sept. 8: TBD at TBD
Sunday, Sept. 9: TBD at TBD
x-Monday, Sept. 10: TBD at TBD
x-Tuesday, Sept. 11: TBD at TBD
