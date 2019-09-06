Listen Live Sports

Northwest League Playoffs

September 6, 2019 12:44 am
 
Northwest League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Tri-City 1, Spokane 0

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Tri-City 4, Spokane 3, 12 innings

Thursday, Sept. 5: Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 6: Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Salem-Keiser, 0 Hillsboro 2

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Hillsboro 2, Salem-Keizer 1

Thursday, Sept. 5: Hillsboro 6, Salem-Keizer 3

Championship
(Best-of-5)
TBD, TBD

Sunday, Sept. 7: TBD at TBD

Sunday, Sept. 8: TBD at TBD

Sunday, Sept. 9: TBD at TBD

x-Monday, Sept. 10: TBD at TBD

x-Tuesday, Sept. 11: TBD at TBD

