Northwest League Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinal (Best-of-3) Tri-City 2, Spokane 1

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Tri-City 4, Spokane 3, 12 innings

Thursday, Sept. 5: Spokane 5, Tri-City 1

Friday, Sept. 6: Tri-City 3, Spokane 2, 10 innings

Hillsboro 2, Salem-Keiser 0

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Hillsboro 2, Salem-Keizer 1

Thursday, Sept. 5: Hillsboro 6, Salem-Keizer 3

Championship (Best-of-5) Hillsboro 1, Tri-City 1

Saturday, Sept. 7: Hillsboro 5, Tri-City 3

Sunday, Sept. 8: Tri-City 9, Hillsboro 5

Sunday, Sept. 9: Hillsboro at Tri-City, TBD

Monday, Sept. 10: Hillsboro at Tri-City, TBD

x-Tuesday, Sept. 11: Hillsboro at Tri-City, TBD

