NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

The Associated Press
 
September 3, 2019 4:50 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Sept. 2. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St 1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Bricks and Mortar (33) 5-H 5 5-0-0 384 1
2. Midnight Bisou (3) 4-F 6 6-0-0 322 2
3. Mckinzie (3) 4-C 5 2-3-0 303 3
4. Mitole 4-C 6 5-0-1 260 4
5. Sistercharlie 5-M 2 2-0-0 241 5
6. World of Trouble 4-C 4 4-0-0 97 6
7. Elate 5-M 5 2-2-1 77 7
8. Imperial Hint 6-H 3 1-0-2 75 8
9. Code of Honor 3-C 6 3-1-1 73 10
10. Catalina Cruiser 5-C 3 3-0-0 72 NR

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Preservationist 68, Maximum Security 65, Vasilika 22, Higher Power 15, Thunder Snow 14, Got Stormy 11, Dunbar Road 9, Concrete Rose 7, Mr. Money 6, Vino Rosso 6, X Y Jet 4, Guarana 3, Catholic Boy 3, Rushing Fall 3, Roy H 2, Annals of Time 2, Seeking the Soul 1.

