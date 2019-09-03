NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Sept. 2. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):
|1. Bricks and Mortar (33)
|5-H
|5
|5-0-0
|384
|1
|2. Midnight Bisou (3)
|4-F
|6
|6-0-0
|322
|2
|3. Mckinzie (3)
|4-C
|5
|2-3-0
|303
|3
|4. Mitole
|4-C
|6
|5-0-1
|260
|4
|5. Sistercharlie
|5-M
|2
|2-0-0
|241
|5
|6. World of Trouble
|4-C
|4
|4-0-0
|97
|6
|7. Elate
|5-M
|5
|2-2-1
|77
|7
|8. Imperial Hint
|6-H
|3
|1-0-2
|75
|8
|9. Code of Honor
|3-C
|6
|3-1-1
|73
|10
|10. Catalina Cruiser
|5-C
|3
|3-0-0
|72
|NR
Other Horses Receiving Votes: Preservationist 68, Maximum Security 65, Vasilika 22, Higher Power 15, Thunder Snow 14, Got Stormy 11, Dunbar Road 9, Concrete Rose 7, Mr. Money 6, Vino Rosso 6, X Y Jet 4, Guarana 3, Catholic Boy 3, Rushing Fall 3, Roy H 2, Annals of Time 2, Seeking the Soul 1.
