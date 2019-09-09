NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Sept. 8. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St 1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Bricks and Mortar (33) 5-H 5 5-0-0 402 1 2. Midnight Bisou (4) 4-F 6 6-0-0 342 2 3. McKinzie (4) 4-C 5 2-3-0 322 3 4. Mitole 4-C 6 5-0-1 270 4 5. Sistercharlie 5-M 2 2-0-0 255 5 6. World of Trouble 4-C 4 4-0-0 93 6 7. Imperial Hint 6-H 3 1-0-2 82 8 8. Elate 5-M 5 2-2-1 81 7 8. Code of Honor 3-C 6 3-1-1 81 9 10. Catalina Cruiser 5-C 3 3-0-0 78 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Preservationist 69, Maximum Security 69, Vasilika 20, Got Stormy 12, Thunder Snow 12, Higher Power 11, Dunbar Road 9, Annals of Time 7, Concrete Rose 7, Mr. Money 6, Vino Rosso 6, X Y Jet 5, Guarana 4, Spanish Mission 3, Catholic Boy 3, Rushing Fall 3, Roy H 2, Seeking the Soul 1.

