NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through Sept. 15. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St 1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Bricks and Mortar (29) 5-H 5 5-0-0 363 1 2. Midnight Bisou (4) 4-F 6 6-0-0 316 2 3. Mckinzie (4) 4-C 5 2-3-0 293 3 4. Mitole 4-C 6 5-0-1 253 4 5. Sistercharlie 5-M 2 2-0-0 232 5 6. Catalina Cruiser 5-C 3 3-0-0 86 10 7. World of Trouble 4-C 4 4-0-0 83 6 8. Code of Honor 3-C 6 3-1-1 76 9 9. Elate 5-M 5 2-2-1 73 8 10. Imperial Hint 6-H 3 1-0-2 70 7

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Preservationist 68, Maximum Security 62, Higher Power 17, Vasilika 16, Thunder Snow 14, Dunbar Road 9, Got Stormy 8, Concrete Rose 7, Vino Rosso 6, X Y Jet 5, El Tormenta 5, Annals of Time 5, Mr. Money 4, Catholic Boy 4, Rushing Fall 3, Dennis’ Moment 3, Guarana 3, Yoshida 3, Roy H 2, Seeking the Soul 1.

