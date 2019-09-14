Listen Live Sports

NYCFC edges San Jose Earthquakes 2-1

September 14, 2019 7:04 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Keaton Parks got his first MLS goal, Alexandru Mitrita added the go-ahead score and New York City FC edged the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Saturday.

Chris Wondolowski opened a 1-0 lead for San Jose (13-12-5) in the 20th minute on a shot 12 yards away from the right side of the box, assisted by Vako Qazaishvili.

Parks tied it for NYCFC (16-5-9) at 1-1 in the 40th minute with a shot 12 yards away from the center of the box.

Mitrita scored in the 43rd minute on a shot 14 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Ismael Tajouri.

NYCFC outshot the Earthquakes 12-11, with eight shots on goal to seven for San Jose.

NYCFC drew four corner kicks, committed 15 fouls and was given two yellow cards. San Jose drew four corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given two yellow cards.

The Earthquakes play their next match on Saturday at Atlanta. New York City FC visits Dallas next Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

