Oakland 1, Kansas City 0

September 18, 2019 7:25 pm
 
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 0 4 0 Totals 36 1 5 1
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 5 0 2 0
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Soler dh 5 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 Canha cf 5 0 2 1
Gordon lf 3 0 2 0 Laureano rf 4 0 1 0
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Cuthbert ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Starling rf 4 0 1 0 Pinder lf 2 0 0 0
Viloria c 3 0 0 0 Grossman ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 Neuse 2b 2 0 0 0
Profar ph-2b 1 1 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 000 00 0
Oakland 000 000 000 01 1

E_O’Hearn (4). DP_Kansas City 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Soler (30), Semien (39), Canha (14). SB_Profar (8). S_Viloria (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy 7 2 0 0 1 6
Barlow 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
McCarthy 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hahn L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 2
Oakland
Bailey 7 3 0 0 1 11
Petit 2 0 0 0 0 4
Diekman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Wendelken W,3-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Greg Gibson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:09. A_16,714 (46,765).

