Oakland 1, Kansas City 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|0
|4
|0
|3
|19
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.303
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.268
|Soler dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|c-Cuthbert ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Starling rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|5
|1
|4
|12
|
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Canha cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Pinder lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-Grossman ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Profar ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|00_0
|4
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|01_1
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. b-struck out for Neuse in the 9th. c-struck out for O’Hearn in the 10th.
E_O’Hearn (4). LOB_Kansas City 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Soler (30), Semien (39), Canha (14). RBIs_Canha (56). SB_Profar (8). S_Viloria.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (O’Hearn, Soler); Oakland 2 (Canha, Grossman). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Olson. GIDP_Starling, Murphy, Olson.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Dozier, O’Hearn; Dozier, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Neuse, Olson).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|103
|4.30
|Barlow
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|4.32
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.41
|McCarthy
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.94
|Rosario
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Hahn, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|18
|8.10
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|95
|4.21
|Petit
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|2.70
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.00
|Wendelken, W, 3-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|3.66
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Rosario 2-0. IBB_off Bailey (Gordon), off Wendelken (Merrifield), off Hahn (Olson).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Greg Gibson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:09. A_16,714 (46,765).
