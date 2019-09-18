Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0

September 18, 2019 7:25 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 0 4 0 3 19
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .303
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .268
Soler dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .258
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283
Gordon lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .265
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .184
c-Cuthbert ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Starling rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210
Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 5 1 4 12
Semien ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .283
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .245
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .269
Canha cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .270
Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .353
Pinder lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235
a-Grossman ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Neuse 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
b-Profar ph-2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .210
Kansas City 000 000 000 00_0 4 1
Oakland 000 000 000 01_1 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. b-struck out for Neuse in the 9th. c-struck out for O’Hearn in the 10th.

Advertisement

E_O’Hearn (4). LOB_Kansas City 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Soler (30), Semien (39), Canha (14). RBIs_Canha (56). SB_Profar (8). S_Viloria.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (O’Hearn, Soler); Oakland 2 (Canha, Grossman). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Olson. GIDP_Starling, Murphy, Olson.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Dozier, O’Hearn; Dozier, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Neuse, Olson).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy 7 2 0 0 1 6 103 4.30
Barlow 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 4.32
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.41
McCarthy 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.94
Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Hahn, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 18 8.10
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey 7 3 0 0 1 11 95 4.21
Petit 2 0 0 0 0 4 25 2.70
Diekman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.00
Wendelken, W, 3-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 25 3.66

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Rosario 2-0. IBB_off Bailey (Gordon), off Wendelken (Merrifield), off Hahn (Olson).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Greg Gibson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:09. A_16,714 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year