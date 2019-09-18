Oakland 1, Kansas City 0

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 0 4 0 3 19 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .303 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .268 Soler dh 5 0 1 0 0 3 .258 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283 Gordon lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .265 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .184 c-Cuthbert ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Starling rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Viloria c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .161

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 1 5 1 4 12 Semien ss 5 0 2 0 0 2 .283 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .269 Canha cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .270 Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .353 Pinder lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235 a-Grossman ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Neuse 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 b-Profar ph-2b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .210

Kansas City 000 000 000 00_0 4 1 Oakland 000 000 000 01_1 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th. b-struck out for Neuse in the 9th. c-struck out for O’Hearn in the 10th.

E_O’Hearn (4). LOB_Kansas City 6, Oakland 7. 2B_Soler (30), Semien (39), Canha (14). RBIs_Canha (56). SB_Profar (8). S_Viloria.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (O’Hearn, Soler); Oakland 2 (Canha, Grossman). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Olson. GIDP_Starling, Murphy, Olson.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Dozier, O’Hearn; Dozier, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Neuse, Olson).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy 7 2 0 0 1 6 103 4.30 Barlow 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 27 4.32 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.41 McCarthy 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 4.94 Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Hahn, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 2 2 18 8.10

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey 7 3 0 0 1 11 95 4.21 Petit 2 0 0 0 0 4 25 2.70 Diekman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.00 Wendelken, W, 3-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 25 3.66

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Rosario 2-0. IBB_off Bailey (Gordon), off Wendelken (Merrifield), off Hahn (Olson).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Greg Gibson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:09. A_16,714 (46,765).

