Oakland 10, Detroit 2

September 8, 2019 12:25 am
 
Detroit Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 36 10 12 10
H.Castro cf 5 0 4 2 Semien ss 4 1 1 2
Dixon 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 Grossman rf 5 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 2 4 3
a-Hicks ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Canha dh 4 1 0 0
Rodríguez 2b 3 0 0 0 Brown lf 3 1 1 0
Lugo 3b 4 1 1 0 Laureano cf 3 1 2 1
Demeritte rf 4 1 2 0 1-Pinder pr-cf 1 1 0 0
Rogers c 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 4 1 1 2
W.Castro ss 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 1 1 1
Detroit 020 000 000 2
Oakland 010 413 01x 10

DP_Detroit 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Laureano (27). 3B_Semien (7). HR_Profar (20), Olson (29), Chapman (32).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Zimmermann, L, 1-10 5 7 6 6 1 2
Hall 2-3 3 3 3 2 1
Reininger 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 3
Oakland
Bassitt, W, 10-5 6 8 2 2 0 11
Puk 1 1 0 0 0 2
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 3
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Bassitt (W.Castro), Zimmermann (Canha). WP_Hall, Reininger, Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:06. A_32,623 (46,765).

