Oakland 10, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|1
|19
|
|H.Castro cf
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.289
|Dixon 1b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.247
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|a-Hicks ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Rodríguez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Lugo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.102
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.189
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|4
|6
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.275
|Grossman rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|.275
|Canha dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.266
|Brown lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.417
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|1-Pinder pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Profar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Detroit
|020
|000
|000_2
|9
|0
|Oakland
|010
|413
|01x_10
|12
|0
a-struck out for Stewart in the 8th.
1-ran for Laureano in the 6th.
LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Laureano (27). 3B_Semien (7). HR_Profar (20), off Zimmermann; Olson (29), off Zimmermann; Chapman (32), off Reininger. RBIs_H.Castro 2 (36), Profar 2 (65), Laureano (59), Semien 2 (77), Olson 3 (73), Murphy (2), Chapman (80).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Dixon, Stewart); Oakland 4 (Canha 2, Grossman, Murphy). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Oakland 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Cabrera, Profar 2. GIDP_Stewart.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 1-10
|5
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|2
|80
|6.27
|Hall
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|34
|8.10
|Reininger
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|39
|8.61
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 10-5
|6
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|11
|108
|3.64
|Puk
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.38
|Buchter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|2.97
|Treinen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.71
Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-0. HBP_Bassitt (W.Castro), Zimmermann (Canha). WP_Hall, Reininger, Bassitt.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:06. A_32,623 (46,765).
