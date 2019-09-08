Oakland 10, Detroit 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 9 2 1 19 H.Castro cf 5 0 4 2 0 1 .289 Dixon 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .247 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289 Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 a-Hicks ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Rodríguez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .221 Lugo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Demeritte rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .239 Rogers c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .102 W.Castro ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .189

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 12 10 4 6 Semien ss 4 1 1 2 1 0 .275 Grossman rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .256 Olson 1b 4 2 4 3 1 0 .275 Canha dh 4 1 0 0 0 4 .266 Brown lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .417 Laureano cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .284 1-Pinder pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .234 Profar 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .220 Murphy c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .222

Detroit 020 000 000_2 9 0 Oakland 010 413 01x_10 12 0

a-struck out for Stewart in the 8th.

1-ran for Laureano in the 6th.

LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Laureano (27). 3B_Semien (7). HR_Profar (20), off Zimmermann; Olson (29), off Zimmermann; Chapman (32), off Reininger. RBIs_H.Castro 2 (36), Profar 2 (65), Laureano (59), Semien 2 (77), Olson 3 (73), Murphy (2), Chapman (80).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Dixon, Stewart); Oakland 4 (Canha 2, Grossman, Murphy). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Oakland 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Profar 2. GIDP_Stewart.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, L, 1-10 5 7 6 6 1 2 80 6.27 Hall 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 34 8.10 Reininger 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 39 8.61

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 10-5 6 8 2 2 0 11 108 3.64 Puk 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.38 Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 2.97 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 4.71

Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-0. HBP_Bassitt (W.Castro), Zimmermann (Canha). WP_Hall, Reininger, Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:06. A_32,623 (46,765).

