Oakland 10, Detroit 2

September 8, 2019 12:25 am
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 9 2 1 19
H.Castro cf 5 0 4 2 0 1 .289
Dixon 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .247
Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .289
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
a-Hicks ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Rodríguez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .221
Lugo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Demeritte rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .239
Rogers c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .102
W.Castro ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .189
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 12 10 4 6
Semien ss 4 1 1 2 1 0 .275
Grossman rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .256
Olson 1b 4 2 4 3 1 0 .275
Canha dh 4 1 0 0 0 4 .266
Brown lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .417
Laureano cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .284
1-Pinder pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .234
Profar 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .220
Murphy c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .222
Detroit 020 000 000_2 9 0
Oakland 010 413 01x_10 12 0

a-struck out for Stewart in the 8th.

1-ran for Laureano in the 6th.

LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Laureano (27). 3B_Semien (7). HR_Profar (20), off Zimmermann; Olson (29), off Zimmermann; Chapman (32), off Reininger. RBIs_H.Castro 2 (36), Profar 2 (65), Laureano (59), Semien 2 (77), Olson 3 (73), Murphy (2), Chapman (80).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Dixon, Stewart); Oakland 4 (Canha 2, Grossman, Murphy). RISP_Detroit 1 for 6; Oakland 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Profar 2. GIDP_Stewart.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 1-10 5 7 6 6 1 2 80 6.27
Hall 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 34 8.10
Reininger 2 1-3 2 1 1 1 3 39 8.61
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 10-5 6 8 2 2 0 11 108 3.64
Puk 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.38
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 2.97
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 4.71

Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-0. HBP_Bassitt (W.Castro), Zimmermann (Canha). WP_Hall, Reininger, Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:06. A_32,623 (46,765).

