Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|1
|9
|
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Trout cf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.293
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Walsh 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Upton dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.220
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|10
|10
|10
|7
|3
|
|Semien ss
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.256
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.272
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.214
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|a-Grossman ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Neuse 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Los Angeles
|202
|010
|100_6
|11
|0
|Oakland
|100
|000
|72x_10
|10
|0
a-tripled for Pinder in the 7th.
LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 8. 2B_Upton (8), Semien 2 (36), Olson (23). 3B_Grossman (3). HR_Trout (45), off Anderson; Smith (3), off Puk; Phegley (11), off Suarez. RBIs_Upton 3 (39), Trout 2 (104), Smith (13), Canha 2 (51), Phegley 2 (55), Profar 3 (63), Davis (60), Grossman 2 (36). SB_Semien (8). CS_Upton (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Calhoun); Oakland 4 (Chapman, Davis 2, Neuse). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 4; Oakland 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Olson, Canha, Davis. GIDP_Pujols, Olson.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Neuse, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bard
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|5.20
|Suarez
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|78
|6.45
|Buttrey, L, 6-7
|0
|
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|22
|4.12
|Del Pozo
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|4.05
|Garcia, BS, 1-3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.39
|Mejía
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.82
|Ramirez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|4.19
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|4
|71
|4.19
|Puk, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|4.15
|Buchter, H, 11
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.05
|Trivino, H, 16
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.46
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.97
Del Pozo pitched to 1 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Del Pozo 3-1, Garcia 3-1, Mejía 2-2, Trivino 1-0. IBB_off Ramirez (Olson). HBP_Bard (Semien), Ramirez (Canha).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:08. A_14,013 (46,765).
