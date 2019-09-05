Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 11 6 1 9 Fletcher 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Trout cf 3 3 2 2 1 0 .293 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Walsh 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Goodwin lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .286 Upton dh 4 0 2 3 0 1 .220 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .237 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .239 Smith c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .218

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 10 10 10 7 3 Semien ss 4 3 4 0 0 0 .277 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .256 Olson 1b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .269 Canha cf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .272 Profar lf 3 1 1 3 2 0 .214 Davis dh 5 0 0 1 0 1 .218 Pinder rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233 a-Grossman ph-rf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .249 Neuse 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .176 Phegley c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .246

Los Angeles 202 010 100_6 11 0 Oakland 100 000 72x_10 10 0

a-tripled for Pinder in the 7th.

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 8. 2B_Upton (8), Semien 2 (36), Olson (23). 3B_Grossman (3). HR_Trout (45), off Anderson; Smith (3), off Puk; Phegley (11), off Suarez. RBIs_Upton 3 (39), Trout 2 (104), Smith (13), Canha 2 (51), Phegley 2 (55), Profar 3 (63), Davis (60), Grossman 2 (36). SB_Semien (8). CS_Upton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Calhoun); Oakland 4 (Chapman, Davis 2, Neuse). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 4; Oakland 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Olson, Canha, Davis. GIDP_Pujols, Olson.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Neuse, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bard 1 1 1 1 0 1 24 5.20 Suarez 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 2 78 6.45 Buttrey, L, 6-7 0 1 4 4 3 0 22 4.12 Del Pozo 0 0 1 1 1 0 7 4.05 Garcia, BS, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.39 Mejía 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.82 Ramirez 1 2 2 2 1 0 18 4.19

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5 9 5 5 0 4 71 4.19 Puk, W, 1-0 2 1 1 1 1 2 26 4.15 Buchter, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 3.05 Trivino, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.46 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.97

Del Pozo pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Del Pozo 3-1, Garcia 3-1, Mejía 2-2, Trivino 1-0. IBB_off Ramirez (Olson). HBP_Bard (Semien), Ramirez (Canha).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:08. A_14,013 (46,765).

