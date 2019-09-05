Listen Live Sports

...

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

September 5, 2019 6:55 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 33 10 10 10
Fletcher 3b 5 1 2 0 Semien ss 4 3 4 0
Trout cf 3 3 2 2 Chapman 3b 3 1 0 0
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 3 2 1 0
Walsh 1b 0 0 0 0 Canha cf 3 1 1 2
Goodwin lf 4 1 1 0 Profar lf 3 1 1 3
Upton dh 4 0 2 3 Davis dh 5 0 0 1
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 Pinder rf 3 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 a-Grossman ph-rf 1 0 1 2
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 Neuse 2b 4 1 1 0
Smith c 4 1 1 1 Phegley c 4 1 1 2
Los Angeles 202 010 100 6
Oakland 100 000 72x 10

DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 8. 2B_Upton (8), Semien 2 (36), Olson (23). 3B_Grossman (3). HR_Trout (45), Smith (3), Phegley (11). SB_Semien (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bard 1 1 1 1 0 1
Suarez 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 2
Buttrey, L, 6-7 0 1 4 4 3 0
Del Pozo 0 0 1 1 1 0
Garcia, BS, 1-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mejía 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 2 2 2 1 0
Oakland
Anderson 5 9 5 5 0 4
Puk, W, 1-0 2 1 1 1 1 2
Buchter, H, 11 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Trivino, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1

Buttrey pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Del Pozo pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Bard (Semien), Ramirez (Canha).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:08. A_14,013 (46,765).

