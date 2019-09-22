Listen Live Sports

Oakland 12, Texas 3

September 22, 2019 12:39 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .264
Guzmán 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .271
Calhoun dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Solak 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .306
Santana 1b-rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .284
Odor 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .203
DeShields cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248
Heineman lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 3 2 3 2 3 0 .286
Grossman rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Chapman 3b 4 0 2 2 0 2 .246
Barreto 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .113
Olson 1b 6 1 1 1 0 3 .269
Canha cf 4 3 2 1 1 0 .275
Profar 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Laureano rf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .290
Brown lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .361
Davis dh 3 1 0 0 2 2 .217
Pinder lf-rf-cf 4 2 0 0 1 1 .237
Neuse 2b-3b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .273
Phegley c 4 1 2 2 1 1 .245
Texas 000 002 010_3 8 2
Oakland 720 020 01x_12 14 0

E_Solak (3), Odor (13). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 12. 2B_Calhoun (14), Laureano (29), Neuse (3). HR_Andrus (11), off Manaea; Santana (26), off Manaea; Solak (5), off Buchter; Semien (32), off Kelley; Canha (26), off Kelley. RBIs_Andrus (68), Santana (72), Solak (16), Olson (87), Laureano (65), Neuse 2 (7), Phegley 2 (61), Chapman 2 (87), Semien 2 (90), Canha (59). SF_Neuse.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Solak, Kiner-Falefa, DeShields); Oakland 7 (Olson 2, Chapman, Phegley, Brown). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Oakland 6 for 17.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Andrus.

DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Neuse, Olson; Barreto, Profar, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burke, L, 0-2 2-3 5 7 7 2 0 39 7.43
Farrell 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.89
Hernández 2-3 2 2 2 3 2 34 4.97
Sampson 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 33 5.62
Kelley 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 4.34
Palumbo 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 9.22
Martin 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 4.83
Springs 1 2 1 1 2 2 26 6.82
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 3-0 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 4 89 1.14
Wendelken 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.62
Luzardo 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.57
Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 2.93
Mengden 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.83

Inherited runners-scored_Farrell 2-2, Sampson 3-0, Wendelken 1-0. HBP_Manaea (Santana). WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:17. A_29,896 (46,765).

