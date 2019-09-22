Oakland 12, Texas 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .264 Guzmán 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .271 Calhoun dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Solak 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .306 Santana 1b-rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .284 Odor 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .203 DeShields cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248 Heineman lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 3 2 3 2 3 0 .286 Grossman rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Chapman 3b 4 0 2 2 0 2 .246 Barreto 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .113 Olson 1b 6 1 1 1 0 3 .269 Canha cf 4 3 2 1 1 0 .275 Profar 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Laureano rf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .290 Brown lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .361 Davis dh 3 1 0 0 2 2 .217 Pinder lf-rf-cf 4 2 0 0 1 1 .237 Neuse 2b-3b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .273 Phegley c 4 1 2 2 1 1 .245

Texas 000 002 010_3 8 2 Oakland 720 020 01x_12 14 0

E_Solak (3), Odor (13). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 12. 2B_Calhoun (14), Laureano (29), Neuse (3). HR_Andrus (11), off Manaea; Santana (26), off Manaea; Solak (5), off Buchter; Semien (32), off Kelley; Canha (26), off Kelley. RBIs_Andrus (68), Santana (72), Solak (16), Olson (87), Laureano (65), Neuse 2 (7), Phegley 2 (61), Chapman 2 (87), Semien 2 (90), Canha (59). SF_Neuse.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Solak, Kiner-Falefa, DeShields); Oakland 7 (Olson 2, Chapman, Phegley, Brown). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Oakland 6 for 17.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Andrus.

DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Neuse, Olson; Barreto, Profar, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Burke, L, 0-2 2-3 5 7 7 2 0 39 7.43 Farrell 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 2.89 Hernández 2-3 2 2 2 3 2 34 4.97 Sampson 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 33 5.62 Kelley 1 2 2 2 0 1 18 4.34 Palumbo 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 9.22 Martin 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 4.83 Springs 1 2 1 1 2 2 26 6.82

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, W, 3-0 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 4 89 1.14 Wendelken 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.62 Luzardo 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.57 Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 2.93 Mengden 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.83

Inherited runners-scored_Farrell 2-2, Sampson 3-0, Wendelken 1-0. HBP_Manaea (Santana). WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:17. A_29,896 (46,765).

