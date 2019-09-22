Oakland 12, Texas 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Guzmán 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Solak 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Santana 1b-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Heineman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|2
|3
|2
|3
|0
|.286
|Grossman rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.246
|Barreto 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.113
|Olson 1b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.269
|Canha cf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Profar 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Laureano rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Brown lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.361
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.217
|Pinder lf-rf-cf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Neuse 2b-3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.245
|Texas
|000
|002
|010_3
|8
|2
|Oakland
|720
|020
|01x_12
|14
|0
E_Solak (3), Odor (13). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 12. 2B_Calhoun (14), Laureano (29), Neuse (3). HR_Andrus (11), off Manaea; Santana (26), off Manaea; Solak (5), off Buchter; Semien (32), off Kelley; Canha (26), off Kelley. RBIs_Andrus (68), Santana (72), Solak (16), Olson (87), Laureano (65), Neuse 2 (7), Phegley 2 (61), Chapman 2 (87), Semien 2 (90), Canha (59). SF_Neuse.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Solak, Kiner-Falefa, DeShields); Oakland 7 (Olson 2, Chapman, Phegley, Brown). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Oakland 6 for 17.
GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Andrus.
DP_Oakland 2 (Semien, Neuse, Olson; Barreto, Profar, Olson).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burke, L, 0-2
|
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|2
|0
|39
|7.43
|Farrell
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.89
|Hernández
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|34
|4.97
|Sampson
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|5.62
|Kelley
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|4.34
|Palumbo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|9.22
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.83
|Springs
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|26
|6.82
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 3-0
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|89
|1.14
|Wendelken
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.62
|Luzardo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.57
|Buchter
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.93
|Mengden
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.83
Inherited runners-scored_Farrell 2-2, Sampson 3-0, Wendelken 1-0. HBP_Manaea (Santana). WP_Manaea.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:17. A_29,896 (46,765).
