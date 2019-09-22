Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 12, Texas 3

September 22, 2019 12:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo rf 2 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 2 3 2
Guzmán 1b 1 0 0 0 Grossman rf 0 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 0 2 2
Calhoun dh 4 0 1 0 Barreto 2b-ss 2 0 0 0
Solak 3b 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 6 1 1 1
Santana 1b-rf 3 1 1 1 Canha cf 4 3 2 1
Odor 2b 4 0 2 0 Profar 2b 0 0 0 0
DeShields cf 4 0 2 0 Laureano rf 2 2 1 1
Heineman lf 3 0 0 0 Brown lf 2 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 1 0 0
Pinder lf-rf 4 2 0 0
Neuse 2b-3b 4 0 3 2
Phegley c 4 1 2 2
Texas 000 002 010 3
Oakland 720 020 01x 12

E_Solak (3), Odor (13). DP_Texas 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 12. 2B_Calhoun (14), Laureano (29), Neuse (3). HR_Andrus (11), Santana (26), Solak (5), Semien (32), Canha (26). SF_Neuse (1).

Texas
Burke L,0-2 2-3 5 7 7 2 0
Farrell 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Hernández 2-3 2 2 2 3 2
Sampson 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Kelley 1 2 2 2 0 1
Palumbo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 1 0 0 1 2
Springs 1 2 1 1 2 2
Oakland
Manaea W,3-0 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 4
Wendelken 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Luzardo 1 0 0 0 1 2
Buchter 1 1 1 1 0 1
Mengden 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Manaea (Santana). WP_Manaea.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

Advertisement

T_3:17. A_29,896 (46,765).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson