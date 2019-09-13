Listen Live Sports

Oakland 14, Texas 9

September 13, 2019 11:46 pm
 
< a min read
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 14 14 14 6 7
Semien ss 5 2 1 2 1 0 .281
Laureano rf 4 2 1 4 1 0 .282
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .273
Canha cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .272
Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
a-Brown ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .375
Davis dh 4 2 2 4 1 1 .222
Profar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Murphy c 4 4 3 0 1 0 .409
Neuse 3b 5 1 4 3 0 1 .233
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 9 7 9 3 7
Choo dh 5 1 1 3 0 2 .262
Andrus ss 5 0 1 2 0 0 .273
Calhoun lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Solak 3b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .342
Santana rf 3 2 1 3 1 1 .284
Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .204
DeShields cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .246
Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .216
Trevino c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .266
Oakland 123 103 004_14 14 2
Texas 043 000 002_9 7 0

a-struck out for Pinder in the 7th.

E_Profar (13), Neuse (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 3. 2B_Murphy 3 (3), Guzmán (19). HR_Olson (33), off Burke; Davis 2 (22), off Burke; Laureano (22), off Gibaut; Semien (29), off Springs; Choo (22), off Bassitt; Santana (25), off Bassitt. RBIs_Olson (82), Davis 4 (70), Neuse 3 (5), Laureano 4 (63), Semien 2 (83), Guzmán (32), Choo 3 (56), Santana 3 (71), Andrus 2 (67). SB_Santana (16). SF_Laureano.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, Murphy, Canha); Texas 1 (Calhoun). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Texas 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pinder, Semien, Laureano, DeShields.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt 3 5 7 6 1 3 72 3.95
Wendelken, W, 2-1 3 0 0 0 0 2 34 3.82
Puk, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 2.45
Treinen 1 2 2 2 2 1 22 4.91
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burke 3 6 6 6 1 2 74 5.19
Sampson 2 1 1 1 1 2 31 5.78
Gibaut, L, 1-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 24 3.18
Guerrieri 1 0 0 0 2 1 23 5.09
Kelley 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 4.12
Springs 1 4 4 4 0 0 26 6.75

IBB_off Gibaut (Semien).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:28. A_27,813 (49,115).

