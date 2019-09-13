Oakland 14, Texas 9

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|14
|14
|14
|6
|7
|
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.281
|Laureano rf
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.282
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.273
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|a-Brown ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Davis dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.222
|Profar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Murphy c
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.409
|Neuse 3b
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.233
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|7
|9
|3
|7
|
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.262
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Solak 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.342
|Santana rf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.284
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|DeShields cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Oakland
|123
|103
|004_14
|14
|2
|Texas
|043
|000
|002_9
|7
|0
a-struck out for Pinder in the 7th.
E_Profar (13), Neuse (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 3. 2B_Murphy 3 (3), Guzmán (19). HR_Olson (33), off Burke; Davis 2 (22), off Burke; Laureano (22), off Gibaut; Semien (29), off Springs; Choo (22), off Bassitt; Santana (25), off Bassitt. RBIs_Olson (82), Davis 4 (70), Neuse 3 (5), Laureano 4 (63), Semien 2 (83), Guzmán (32), Choo 3 (56), Santana 3 (71), Andrus 2 (67). SB_Santana (16). SF_Laureano.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Semien, Murphy, Canha); Texas 1 (Calhoun). RISP_Oakland 4 for 11; Texas 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Pinder, Semien, Laureano, DeShields.
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|3
|
|5
|7
|6
|1
|3
|72
|3.95
|Wendelken, W, 2-1
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|3.82
|Puk, H, 2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.45
|Treinen
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|22
|4.91
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burke
|3
|
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|74
|5.19
|Sampson
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|31
|5.78
|Gibaut, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|24
|3.18
|Guerrieri
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|5.09
|Kelley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.12
|Springs
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|26
|6.75
IBB_off Gibaut (Semien).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:28. A_27,813 (49,115).
