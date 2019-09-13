Listen Live Sports

Oakland 14, Texas 9

September 13, 2019 11:46 pm
 
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 14 14 14 Totals 36 9 7 9
Semien ss 5 2 1 2 Choo dh 5 1 1 3
Laureano rf 4 2 1 4 Andrus ss 5 0 1 2
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Calhoun lf 5 1 1 0
Canha cf 4 1 1 0 Solak 3b 4 1 0 0
Pinder lf 3 0 0 0 Santana rf 3 2 1 3
a-Brown ph-lf 2 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0
Davis dh 4 2 2 4 DeShields cf 3 1 0 0
Profar 2b 5 0 0 0 Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 1
Murphy c 4 4 3 0 Trevino c 4 1 1 0
Neuse 3b 5 1 4 3
Oakland 123 103 004 14
Texas 043 000 002 9

E_Profar (13), Neuse (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Texas 3. 2B_Murphy 3 (3), Guzmán (19). HR_Olson (33), Davis 2 (22), Laureano (22), Semien (29), Choo (22), Santana (25). SB_Santana (16). SF_Laureano (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt 3 5 7 6 1 3
Wendelken, W, 2-1 3 0 0 0 0 2
Puk, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen 1 2 2 2 2 1
Texas
Burke 3 6 6 6 1 2
Sampson 2 1 1 1 1 2
Gibaut, L, 1-1 1 2 3 3 1 2
Guerrieri 1 0 0 0 2 1
Kelley 1 1 0 0 1 0
Springs 1 4 4 4 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:28. A_27,813 (49,115).

