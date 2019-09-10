Listen Live Sports

Oakland 21, Houston 7

September 10, 2019 11:39 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 51 21 25 21 4 7
Semien ss 5 2 3 3 0 0 .278
Barreto ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .118
Chapman 3b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .255
Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .120
Olson 1b 4 3 2 4 1 1 .274
Brown 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .375
Canha cf 6 3 3 1 0 1 .272
Pinder rf 6 1 3 1 0 2 .241
Davis dh 6 2 3 3 0 1 .221
Profar 2b 3 3 2 1 2 0 .220
Murphy c 5 3 3 4 0 0 .357
Taylor c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Grossman lf 6 2 3 2 0 0 .249
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 12 7 3 5
Springer cf 2 2 2 2 0 0 .298
Tucker 1b-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Marisnick cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Brantley lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .324
Stubbs lf-c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .226
Bregman ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Straw ss 1 1 1 1 1 0 .261
Alvarez dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .313
Díaz 1b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Toro 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .255
Chirinos c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
a-Maldonado ph-1b 3 2 2 2 0 1 .226
Reddick rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .269
Oakland 722 621 001_21 25 0
Houston 101 012 002_7 12 0

a-homered for Chirinos in the 5th.

LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 5. 2B_Profar (22), Grossman (20), Semien (38), Stubbs (3), Reddick (17). HR_Davis (20), off Sneed; Olson (31), off Sneed; Murphy (3), off Biagini; Semien (27), off Biagini; Olson (31), off Biagini; Murphy (3), off Devenski; Springer 2 (33), off Roark; Maldonado (5), off Roark; Maldonado (5), off Mengden. RBIs_Canha (53), Pinder (44), Davis 3 (65), Murphy 4 (6), Grossman 2 (38), Chapman (81), Olson 4 (77), Semien 3 (80), Profar (66), Barreto (5), Springer 2 (84), Maldonado 2 (8), Straw (6), Toro (5), Marisnick (34). SF_Profar.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson 2, Grossman); Houston 2 (Chirinos, Toro). RISP_Oakland 9 for 16; Houston 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Taylor, Grossman, Díaz 2. GIDP_Díaz, Tucker.

DP_Oakland 2 (Olson, Chapman, Olson; Barreto, Profar, Brown).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, W, 4-1 5 2-3 8 5 5 1 3 105 3.40
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.88
Mengden, S, 1-1 3 4 2 2 2 1 46 4.91
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, L, 13-5 1-3 7 7 7 1 0 28 3.74
Sneed 2 2-3 6 4 4 1 3 60 5.48
Biagini 0 5 6 6 1 0 27 7.90
Devenski 2 3 2 2 0 1 32 5.29
Valdez 4 4 2 2 1 3 53 5.56

Biagini pitched to 6 batters in the 4th

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 1-0, Sneed 2-1. PB_Murphy (1).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:20. A_32,100 (41,168).

