Oakland 21, Houston 7

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|51
|21
|25
|21
|4
|7
|
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.278
|Barreto ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.118
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|Olson 1b
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.274
|Brown 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Canha cf
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Pinder rf
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Davis dh
|6
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.221
|Profar 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.220
|Murphy c
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.357
|Taylor c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Grossman lf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|3
|5
|
|Springer cf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Tucker 1b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Stubbs lf-c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Bregman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Straw ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.313
|Díaz 1b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|a-Maldonado ph-1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Oakland
|722
|621
|001_21
|25
|0
|Houston
|101
|012
|002_7
|12
|0
a-homered for Chirinos in the 5th.
LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 5. 2B_Profar (22), Grossman (20), Semien (38), Stubbs (3), Reddick (17). HR_Davis (20), off Sneed; Olson (31), off Sneed; Murphy (3), off Biagini; Semien (27), off Biagini; Olson (31), off Biagini; Murphy (3), off Devenski; Springer 2 (33), off Roark; Maldonado (5), off Roark; Maldonado (5), off Mengden. RBIs_Canha (53), Pinder (44), Davis 3 (65), Murphy 4 (6), Grossman 2 (38), Chapman (81), Olson 4 (77), Semien 3 (80), Profar (66), Barreto (5), Springer 2 (84), Maldonado 2 (8), Straw (6), Toro (5), Marisnick (34). SF_Profar.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson 2, Grossman); Houston 2 (Chirinos, Toro). RISP_Oakland 9 for 16; Houston 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Taylor, Grossman, Díaz 2. GIDP_Díaz, Tucker.
DP_Oakland 2 (Olson, Chapman, Olson; Barreto, Profar, Brown).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, W, 4-1
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|105
|3.40
|Buchter
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.88
|Mengden, S, 1-1
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|46
|4.91
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 13-5
|
|1-3
|7
|7
|7
|1
|0
|28
|3.74
|Sneed
|2
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|60
|5.48
|Biagini
|0
|
|5
|6
|6
|1
|0
|27
|7.90
|Devenski
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|32
|5.29
|Valdez
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|53
|5.56
Biagini pitched to 6 batters in the 4th
Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 1-0, Sneed 2-1. PB_Murphy (1).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:20. A_32,100 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.