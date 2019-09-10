Listen Live Sports

Oakland 21, Houston 7

September 10, 2019 11:39 pm
 
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 51 21 25 21 Totals 36 7 12 7
Semien ss 5 2 3 3 Springer cf 2 2 2 2
Barreto ss 2 0 1 1 Tucker 1b-lf 3 0 1 0
Chapman 3b 4 2 2 1 Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0
Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 Marisnick cf 3 0 1 1
Olson 1b 4 3 2 4 Brantley lf 2 0 1 0
Brown 1b 1 0 0 0 Stubbs lf-c 3 1 1 0
Canha cf 6 3 3 1 Bregman ss 2 0 0 0
Pinder rf 6 1 3 1 Straw ss 1 1 1 1
Davis dh 6 2 3 3 Alvarez dh 2 0 0 0
Profar 2b 3 3 2 1 Díaz 1b-2b 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 5 3 3 4 Toro 3b 4 0 1 1
Taylor c 1 0 0 0 Chirinos c 1 0 0 0
Grossman lf 6 2 3 2 a-Maldonado ph-1b 3 2 2 2
Reddick rf 4 1 2 0
Oakland 722 621 001 21
Houston 101 012 002 7

DP_Oakland 2, Houston 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 5. 2B_Profar (22), Grossman (20), Semien (38), Stubbs (3), Reddick (17). HR_Davis (20), Olson 2 (31), Murphy 2 (3), Semien (27), Springer 2 (33), Maldonado 2 (5). SF_Profar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Roark, W, 4-1 5 2-3 8 5 5 1 3
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Mengden, S, 1-1 3 4 2 2 2 1
Houston
Miley, L, 13-5 1-3 7 7 7 1 0
Sneed 2 2-3 6 4 4 1 3
Biagini 0 5 6 6 1 0
Devenski 2 3 2 2 0 1
Valdez 4 4 2 2 1 3

Biagini pitched to 6 batters in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:20. A_32,100 (41,168).

