Oakland 3, Detroit 1

September 8, 2019 6:33 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 2 1 3 13
Reyes cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .312
Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Candelario dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .195
Rodríguez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .220
a-H.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Stewart lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .239
Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .175
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 7 3 1 5
Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .276
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Canha cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .269
Pinder rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Davis dh 3 0 1 2 0 1 .216
Profar lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Grossman lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Neuse 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Phegley c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Detroit 000 010 000_1 2 1
Oakland 100 200 00x_3 7 0

a-struck out for Rodríguez in the 9th.

E_Greiner (5). LOB_Detroit 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Reyes (14), Semien (37), Davis (10). HR_Stewart (9), off Manaea. RBIs_Stewart (37), Canha (52), Davis 2 (62). SB_Reyes (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Lugo, Rodríguez, Demeritte); Oakland 4 (Pinder 2, Neuse, Olson). RISP_Detroit 0 for 5; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Chapman, Canha, Profar. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Detroit 1 (Rodríguez, Hicks).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris, L, 3-12 3 1 1 1 0 2 38 4.72
VerHagen 4 1-3 6 2 2 0 3 59 5.40
Soto 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 5.82
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 1-0 7 2 1 1 2 10 96 0.75
Petit, H, 26 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.78
Hendriks, S, 19-24 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.65

HBP_Norris (Olson). WP_Soto. PB_Phegley (14).

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:14. A_24,550 (46,765).

