Oakland 3, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|3
|13
|
|Reyes cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.312
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Candelario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Rodríguez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|a-H.Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Stewart lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Hicks 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|1
|5
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Pinder rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Grossman lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Neuse 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Detroit
|000
|010
|000_1
|2
|1
|Oakland
|100
|200
|00x_3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Rodríguez in the 9th.
E_Greiner (5). LOB_Detroit 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Reyes (14), Semien (37), Davis (10). HR_Stewart (9), off Manaea. RBIs_Stewart (37), Canha (52), Davis 2 (62). SB_Reyes (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Lugo, Rodríguez, Demeritte); Oakland 4 (Pinder 2, Neuse, Olson). RISP_Detroit 0 for 5; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Chapman, Canha, Profar. GIDP_Davis.
DP_Detroit 1 (Rodríguez, Hicks).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris, L, 3-12
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|38
|4.72
|VerHagen
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|59
|5.40
|Soto
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.82
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 1-0
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
|96
|0.75
|Petit, H, 26
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.78
|Hendriks, S, 19-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.65
HBP_Norris (Olson). WP_Soto. PB_Phegley (14).
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:14. A_24,550 (46,765).
