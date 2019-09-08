Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 3, Detroit 1

September 8, 2019 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 30 3 7 3
Reyes cf 3 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 1 2 0
Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Candelario dh 3 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Rodríguez 2b 2 0 0 0 Canha cf 3 1 2 1
H.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Pinder rf 4 1 1 0
Lugo 3b 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 0 1 2
Stewart lf 3 1 1 1 Profar lf 3 0 0 0
Hicks 1b 3 0 0 0 Grossman lf 0 0 0 0
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 Neuse 2b 3 0 0 0
Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 1 0
Detroit 000 010 000 1
Oakland 100 200 00x 3

E_Greiner (5). DP_Detroit 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Detroit 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Reyes (14), Semien (37), Davis (10). HR_Stewart (9). SB_Reyes (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris L,3-12 3 1 1 1 0 2
VerHagen 4 1-3 6 2 2 0 3
Soto 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Manaea W,1-0 7 2 1 1 2 10
Petit H,26 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hendriks S,19-24 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Norris (Olson). WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

Advertisement

T_2:14. A_24,550 (46,765).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US