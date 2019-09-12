Oakland 3, Houston 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 3 2 17 Semien ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .282 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .251 Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .274 Canha cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .273 Brown lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .370 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .220 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .120 Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Laureano rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 7 10 Springer cf 4 0 0 1 1 2 .297 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .304 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .321 Bregman ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315 1-Marisnick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Díaz 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Tucker rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Chirinos c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .237 2-Straw pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Reddick rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .269 a-Gurriel ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .305 3-Stubbs pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226

Oakland 102 000 000_3 6 1 Houston 001 000 010_2 6 0

a-struck out for Reddick in the 7th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th. 2-ran for Chirinos in the 9th. 3-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.

E_Semien (12). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 10. 2B_Brown (5), Reddick (18). HR_Olson (32), off Verlander; Altuve (27), off Petit. RBIs_Brown (10), Olson 2 (81), Springer (86), Altuve (66). SB_Altuve (6). CS_Altuve (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Davis, Profar); Houston 5 (Bregman, Brantley 2, Tucker). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Houston 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Springer, Altuve. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey, W, 6-2 5 1-3 3 1 1 3 4 96 4.70 Diekman, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 5.17 Petit, H, 27 1 1 1 1 1 2 27 2.87 Puk 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.38 Treinen, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.68 Hendriks, S, 21-26 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 1.61

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 18-6 6 5 3 3 2 11 106 2.58 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.27 James 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 5.11 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.95

Puk pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-0, Petit 1-0, Puk 1-0, Treinen 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:39. A_34,024 (41,168).

