Oakland 3, Houston 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|17
|
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.251
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.274
|Canha cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Brown lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.370
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.220
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Neuse 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Laureano rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|7
|10
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.297
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.304
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|Bregman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|1-Marisnick pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Díaz 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Tucker rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Chirinos c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.237
|2-Straw pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|a-Gurriel ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|3-Stubbs pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Oakland
|102
|000
|000_3
|6
|1
|Houston
|001
|000
|010_2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Reddick in the 7th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th. 2-ran for Chirinos in the 9th. 3-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.
E_Semien (12). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 10. 2B_Brown (5), Reddick (18). HR_Olson (32), off Verlander; Altuve (27), off Petit. RBIs_Brown (10), Olson 2 (81), Springer (86), Altuve (66). SB_Altuve (6). CS_Altuve (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Davis, Profar); Houston 5 (Bregman, Brantley 2, Tucker). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Houston 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Brantley, Springer, Altuve. GIDP_Brantley.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, W, 6-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|96
|4.70
|Diekman, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.17
|Petit, H, 27
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|2.87
|Puk
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.38
|Treinen, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.68
|Hendriks, S, 21-26
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.61
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 18-6
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|11
|106
|2.58
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.27
|James
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|5.11
|Osuna
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.95
Puk pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-0, Petit 1-0, Puk 1-0, Treinen 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:39. A_34,024 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.