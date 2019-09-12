Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 3, Houston 2

September 12, 2019 11:59 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 2 17
Semien ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .282
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .251
Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .274
Canha cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .273
Brown lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .370
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .220
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .120
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Laureano rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 7 10
Springer cf 4 0 0 1 1 2 .297
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .304
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .321
Bregman ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315
1-Marisnick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Díaz 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .256
Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Tucker rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Chirinos c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .237
2-Straw pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Reddick rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .269
a-Gurriel ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .305
3-Stubbs pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Oakland 102 000 000_3 6 1
Houston 001 000 010_2 6 0

a-struck out for Reddick in the 7th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 8th. 2-ran for Chirinos in the 9th. 3-ran for Gurriel in the 9th.

E_Semien (12). LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 10. 2B_Brown (5), Reddick (18). HR_Olson (32), off Verlander; Altuve (27), off Petit. RBIs_Brown (10), Olson 2 (81), Springer (86), Altuve (66). SB_Altuve (6). CS_Altuve (5).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Davis, Profar); Houston 5 (Bregman, Brantley 2, Tucker). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Houston 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Springer, Altuve. GIDP_Brantley.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, W, 6-2 5 1-3 3 1 1 3 4 96 4.70
Diekman, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 5.17
Petit, H, 27 1 1 1 1 1 2 27 2.87
Puk 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.38
Treinen, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.68
Hendriks, S, 21-26 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 1.61
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 18-6 6 5 3 3 2 11 106 2.58
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.27
James 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 5.11
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.95

Puk pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-0, Petit 1-0, Puk 1-0, Treinen 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:39. A_34,024 (41,168).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate