Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 3, Houston 2

September 12, 2019 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 6 3 Totals 32 2 6 2
Semien ss 4 2 2 0 Springer cf 4 0 0 1
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 1
Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0
Canha cf 3 0 2 0 Bregman ss 3 0 0 0
Brown lf 3 0 1 1 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Marisnick pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b-3b 3 0 0 0
Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0 Toro 3b 3 0 0 0
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 1 0 0 0
Laureano rf 0 0 0 0 Chirinos c 2 1 1 0
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 Straw pr 0 0 0 0
Reddick rf 2 0 1 0
Gurriel ph-1b 2 0 1 0
Stubbs pr 0 0 0 0
Oakland 102 000 000 3
Houston 001 000 010 2

E_Semien (12). DP_Oakland 1, Houston 0. LOB_Oakland 5, Houston 10. 2B_Brown (5), Reddick (18). HR_Olson (32), Altuve (27). SB_Altuve (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bailey W,6-2 5 1-3 3 1 1 3 4
Diekman H,10 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Petit H,27 1 1 1 1 1 2
Puk 0 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen H,3 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Hendriks S,21-26 1 1 0 0 1 2
Houston
Verlander L,18-6 6 5 3 3 2 11
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2
James 1 1 0 0 0 3
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 1

Petit pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Puk pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Marvin Hudson.

Advertisement

T_3:39. A_34,024 (41,168).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate