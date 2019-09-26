Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barreto 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder lf-2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hermosillo pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Profar dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ward lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thaiss 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cowart 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bour ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Semien (43), Pinder (20), Barreto (2), Walsh (5), Cowart (3). HR_Laureano (23), Chapman (35), Ward (1). SB_Profar (9). S_Laureano (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Petit
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soria W,2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks S,24-30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Bard
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middleton
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Del Pozo
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buttrey H,26
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robles L,5-1 BS,23-27
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
Del Pozo pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Heaney (Canha), Soria (Calhoun).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:29. A_36,865 (45,050).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.