Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 12 3 3 11 Semien ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Laureano rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .290 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .245 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 1 2 .268 Canha cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .275 Barreto 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .130 Pinder lf-2b-cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .238 Profar dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .217 Neuse 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .271 a-Brown ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .328 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244 b-Grossman ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 c-Murphy ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .273

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 3 9 Fletcher 2b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .294 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .262 Pujols dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Calhoun rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .211 1-Hermosillo pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .172 Ward lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .182 Thaiss 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Cowart 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .116 d-Bour ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173 e-Smith ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .247

Oakland 000 010 002_3 12 0 Los Angeles 010 000 100_2 6 0

a-flied out for Neuse in the 6th. b- for Phegley in the 6th. c-grounded out for Grossman in the 6th. d- for Bemboom in the 7th. e-struck out for Bour in the 7th.

1-ran for Walsh in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Semien (43), Pinder (20), Barreto (2), Walsh (5), Cowart (3). HR_Laureano (23), off Heaney; Chapman (35), off Robles; Ward (1), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano (66), Chapman 2 (89), Ward (2), Cowart (1). SB_Profar (9). S_Laureano.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Canha, Semien, Pinder 2, Murphy 2); Los Angeles 4 (Simmons 2, Goodwin). RISP_Oakland 2 for 16; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Laureano, Chapman, Calhoun, Ward. LIDP_Cowart. GIDP_Canha.

DP_Oakland 1 (Laureano, Olson, Laureano); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Fletcher, Walsh).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas 6 4 1 1 2 6 87 2.63 Petit 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 2.78 Diekman 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 7 4.74 Soria, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.37 Hendriks, S, 24-30 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.62

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 5 1-3 6 1 1 2 7 103 4.91 Bard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.47 Mejía 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.65 Middleton 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Del Pozo 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11.88 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.05 Buttrey, H, 26 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.04 Robles, L, 5-1, BS, 23-27 1 3 2 2 0 2 17 2.48

Del Pozo pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-0, Bard 2-0, Mejía 2-0, Del Pozo 2-0, Ramirez 3-0. IBB_off Diekman (Fletcher). HBP_Heaney (Canha), Soria (Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:29. A_36,865 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.