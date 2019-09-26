Listen Live Sports

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

September 26, 2019 1:51 am
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 12 3 3 11
Semien ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .288
Laureano rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .290
Chapman 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .245
Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 1 2 .268
Canha cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .275
Barreto 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .130
Pinder lf-2b-cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .238
Profar dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .217
Neuse 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .271
a-Brown ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .328
Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .244
b-Grossman ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
c-Murphy ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 9
Fletcher 2b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .294
Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .262
Pujols dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Calhoun rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .234
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Walsh 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .211
1-Hermosillo pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .172
Ward lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .182
Thaiss 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Cowart 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .116
d-Bour ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173
e-Smith ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Oakland 000 010 002_3 12 0
Los Angeles 010 000 100_2 6 0

a-flied out for Neuse in the 6th. b- for Phegley in the 6th. c-grounded out for Grossman in the 6th. d- for Bemboom in the 7th. e-struck out for Bour in the 7th.

1-ran for Walsh in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Semien (43), Pinder (20), Barreto (2), Walsh (5), Cowart (3). HR_Laureano (23), off Heaney; Chapman (35), off Robles; Ward (1), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano (66), Chapman 2 (89), Ward (2), Cowart (1). SB_Profar (9). S_Laureano.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Canha, Semien, Pinder 2, Murphy 2); Los Angeles 4 (Simmons 2, Goodwin). RISP_Oakland 2 for 16; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Laureano, Chapman, Calhoun, Ward. LIDP_Cowart. GIDP_Canha.

DP_Oakland 1 (Laureano, Olson, Laureano); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Fletcher, Walsh).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas 6 4 1 1 2 6 87 2.63
Petit 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 2.78
Diekman 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 7 4.74
Soria, W, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.37
Hendriks, S, 24-30 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.62
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 5 1-3 6 1 1 2 7 103 4.91
Bard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.47
Mejía 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.65
Middleton 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Del Pozo 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 11.88
Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.05
Buttrey, H, 26 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.04
Robles, L, 5-1, BS, 23-27 1 3 2 2 0 2 17 2.48

Del Pozo pitched to 1 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-0, Bard 2-0, Mejía 2-0, Del Pozo 2-0, Ramirez 3-0. IBB_off Diekman (Fletcher). HBP_Heaney (Canha), Soria (Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:29. A_36,865 (45,050).

