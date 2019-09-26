Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|3
|3
|11
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Laureano rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Canha cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Barreto 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Pinder lf-2b-cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Profar dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|a-Brown ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|b-Grossman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|c-Murphy ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|9
|
|Fletcher 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.294
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|1-Hermosillo pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Ward lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Thaiss 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Cowart 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.116
|d-Bour ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|e-Smith ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Oakland
|000
|010
|002_3
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|100_2
|6
|0
a-flied out for Neuse in the 6th. b- for Phegley in the 6th. c-grounded out for Grossman in the 6th. d- for Bemboom in the 7th. e-struck out for Bour in the 7th.
1-ran for Walsh in the 7th.
LOB_Oakland 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Semien (43), Pinder (20), Barreto (2), Walsh (5), Cowart (3). HR_Laureano (23), off Heaney; Chapman (35), off Robles; Ward (1), off Montas. RBIs_Laureano (66), Chapman 2 (89), Ward (2), Cowart (1). SB_Profar (9). S_Laureano.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Canha, Semien, Pinder 2, Murphy 2); Los Angeles 4 (Simmons 2, Goodwin). RISP_Oakland 2 for 16; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Laureano, Chapman, Calhoun, Ward. LIDP_Cowart. GIDP_Canha.
DP_Oakland 1 (Laureano, Olson, Laureano); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Fletcher, Walsh).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|87
|2.63
|Petit
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.78
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|4.74
|Soria, W, 2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.37
|Hendriks, S, 24-30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.62
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|103
|4.91
|Bard
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.47
|Mejía
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.65
|Middleton
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Del Pozo
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11.88
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.05
|Buttrey, H, 26
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.04
|Robles, L, 5-1, BS, 23-27
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|2.48
Del Pozo pitched to 1 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-0, Bard 2-0, Mejía 2-0, Del Pozo 2-0, Ramirez 3-0. IBB_off Diekman (Fletcher). HBP_Heaney (Canha), Soria (Calhoun).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:29. A_36,865 (45,050).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.