Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|2
|9
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Thaiss 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.191
|b-Walsh ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|3
|8
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.258
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Canha cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Pinder rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|a-Grossman ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Neuse 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Oakland
|010
|030
|00x_4
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Pinder in the 6th. b-struck out for Thaiss in the 9th.
E_Murphy (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Pujols (19), Thaiss (5), Olson (22). HR_Profar (19), off Sandoval; Murphy (1), off Jewell; Semien (26), off Jewell. RBIs_Profar (60), Murphy (1), Semien 2 (75).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Ohtani, Upton, Fletcher); Oakland 2 (Canha, Grossman). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Oakland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Davis.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 0-2
|3
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|52
|4.91
|Jewell
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|35
|8.10
|Cahill
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|48
|6.20
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark, W, 3-1
|6
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|113
|2.70
|Petit
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.82
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.69
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.72
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0. HBP_Jewell (Canha). WP_Roark.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:31. A_12,597 (46,765).
