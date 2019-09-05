Listen Live Sports

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

September 5, 2019 12:45 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 2 9
Fletcher 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Pujols 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .286
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Thaiss 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .191
b-Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .120
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 5 4 3 8
Semien ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .272
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .258
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Canha cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .272
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Pinder rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .235
a-Grossman ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Profar lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214
Murphy c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Neuse 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .154
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 5 0
Oakland 010 030 00x_4 5 1

a-grounded out for Pinder in the 6th. b-struck out for Thaiss in the 9th.

E_Murphy (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Pujols (19), Thaiss (5), Olson (22). HR_Profar (19), off Sandoval; Murphy (1), off Jewell; Semien (26), off Jewell. RBIs_Profar (60), Murphy (1), Semien 2 (75).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Ohtani, Upton, Fletcher); Oakland 2 (Canha, Grossman). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Oakland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Davis.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval, L, 0-2 3 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 52 4.91
Jewell 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 4 35 8.10
Cahill 3 0 0 0 2 1 48 6.20
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark, W, 3-1 6 2-3 5 0 0 2 6 113 2.70
Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.82
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.69
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.72

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0. HBP_Jewell (Canha). WP_Roark.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:31. A_12,597 (46,765).

