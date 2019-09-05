Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 5 0 2 9 Fletcher 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Goodwin rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .253 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Thaiss 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .191 b-Walsh ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .120

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 5 4 3 8 Semien ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .272 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .258 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Canha cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Pinder rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .235 a-Grossman ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Profar lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .214 Murphy c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333 Neuse 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .154

Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 5 0 Oakland 010 030 00x_4 5 1

a-grounded out for Pinder in the 6th. b-struck out for Thaiss in the 9th.

E_Murphy (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Pujols (19), Thaiss (5), Olson (22). HR_Profar (19), off Sandoval; Murphy (1), off Jewell; Semien (26), off Jewell. RBIs_Profar (60), Murphy (1), Semien 2 (75).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Ohtani, Upton, Fletcher); Oakland 2 (Canha, Grossman). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; Oakland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Davis.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval, L, 0-2 3 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 52 4.91 Jewell 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 4 35 8.10 Cahill 3 0 0 0 2 1 48 6.20

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, W, 3-1 6 2-3 5 0 0 2 6 113 2.70 Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.82 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.69 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.72

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0. HBP_Jewell (Canha). WP_Roark.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:31. A_12,597 (46,765).

