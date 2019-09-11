Listen Live Sports

Oakland 5, Houston 3

September 11, 2019 11:20 pm
 
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 33 3 8 3
Semien ss 5 2 3 1 Springer cf 4 1 2 1
Chapman 3b 4 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0
Canha cf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Brown lf 3 0 1 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 0
Davis dh 3 0 1 1 Díaz 1b 3 0 1 1
Laureano rf 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 1 2 1
Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0 Tucker ph 1 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 1 1 1 Straw ss 3 0 0 0
Toro ph 1 0 0 0
Oakland 000 104 000 5
Houston 001 101 000 3

DP_Oakland 1, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B_Olson (24), Brown (4), Díaz (9). HR_Semien (28), Murphy (4), Springer (34), Maldonado (6). SB_Semien (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Anderson W,12-9 5 7 2 2 3 4
Luzardo H,1 3 1 1 1 0 2
Hendriks S,20-25 1 0 0 0 0 2
Houston
Urquidy 5 1 1 1 1 10
James L,5-1 BS,1-3 0 3 4 4 0 0
Smith 1 1 0 0 1 2
Rondón 1 1 0 0 0 2
Harris 1 1 0 0 1 0
Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 2

James pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_James (Chapman). WP_Urquidy, James.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:57. A_32,938 (41,168).

