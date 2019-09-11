Oakland 5, Houston 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 7 5 3 16 Semien ss 5 2 3 1 0 1 .281 Chapman 3b 4 1 0 0 0 3 .253 Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .274 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Brown lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .372 Davis dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .222 Laureano rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .120 Murphy c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .333

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 8 3 3 8 Springer cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .300 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .323 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .296 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .316 Díaz 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .260 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Maldonado c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .246 Tucker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Straw ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Toro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250

Oakland 000 104 000_5 7 0 Houston 001 101 000_3 8 0

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th. b-struck out for Straw in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B_Olson (24), Brown (4), Díaz (9). HR_Semien (28), off Urquidy; Murphy (4), off James; Springer (34), off Anderson; Maldonado (6), off Luzardo. RBIs_Semien (81), Murphy (7), Olson 2 (79), Davis (66), Springer (85), Díaz (34), Maldonado (9). SB_Semien (10).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Profar 2, Olson); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Alvarez). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Davis, Straw.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Díaz).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson W,12-9 5 7 2 2 3 4 86 4.07 Luzardo H,1 3 1 1 1 0 2 36 3.00 Hendriks S,20-25 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.63

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 5 1 1 1 1 10 82 4.78 James L,5-1 BS,1-3 0 3 4 4 0 0 14 5.20 Smith 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 1.33 Rondón 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.54 Harris 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 1.62 Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-1. IBB_off Anderson (Bregman). HBP_James (Chapman). WP_Urquidy, James.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:57. A_32,938 (41,168).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.