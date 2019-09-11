Oakland 5, Houston 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|3
|16
|
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.274
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Brown lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.372
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Neuse 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|8
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Tucker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Straw ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Oakland
|000
|104
|000_5
|7
|0
|Houston
|001
|101
|000_3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th. b-struck out for Straw in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B_Olson (24), Brown (4), Díaz (9). HR_Semien (28), off Urquidy; Murphy (4), off James; Springer (34), off Anderson; Maldonado (6), off Luzardo. RBIs_Semien (81), Murphy (7), Olson 2 (79), Davis (66), Springer (85), Díaz (34), Maldonado (9). SB_Semien (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Profar 2, Olson); Houston 2 (Maldonado, Alvarez). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Canha. GIDP_Davis, Straw.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Díaz).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson W,12-9
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|86
|4.07
|Luzardo H,1
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|36
|3.00
|Hendriks S,20-25
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.63
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|82
|4.78
|James L,5-1 BS,1-3
|0
|
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|5.20
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|1.33
|Rondón
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.54
|Harris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|1.62
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-1. IBB_off Anderson (Bregman). HBP_James (Chapman). WP_Urquidy, James.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:57. A_32,938 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.