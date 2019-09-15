Listen Live Sports

Oakland 6, Texas 1

September 15, 2019 6:28 pm
 
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 32 1 5 0
Semien ss 4 1 1 2 Choo rf 3 0 3 0
Chapman 3b 5 1 1 1 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0
Olson 1b 4 1 0 0 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0
Canha cf 3 1 0 0 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0
Brown lf 4 0 2 2 Odor dh 4 0 0 0
Davis dh 4 1 1 0 Heineman cf 4 0 0 0
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0
Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0 DeShields ph 1 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 2 1 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0
Grossman rf 1 1 0 0 Trevino c 4 1 1 0
Pinder ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Oakland 004 001 001 6
Texas 000 000 010 1

E_Olson (8). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 8. 2B_Brown 2 (7), Murphy (4), Trevino (6). HR_Semien (30), Chapman (34).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea W,2-0 6 3 0 0 1 6
Luzardo S,1-1 3 2 1 1 2 4
Texas
Hernández L,1-0 2 2-3 2 3 3 2 4
Gibaut 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Palumbo 2 0 0 0 2 4
Martin 2 2 1 1 1 4
Sampson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Montero 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_Manaea (Choo). WP_Luzardo.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:10. A_26,064 (49,115).

