The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Oakland 6, Texas 1

September 15, 2019 6:28 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 7 6 6 15
Semien ss 4 1 1 2 1 3 .281
Chapman 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .251
Olson 1b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .270
Canha cf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .269
Brown lf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .385
Davis dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .223
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .211
Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Murphy c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .423
Grossman rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .246
a-Pinder ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 0 3 10
Choo rf 3 0 3 0 0 0 .264
Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .272
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .268
Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333
Odor dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207
Heineman cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216
b-DeShields ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Trevino c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Oakland 004 001 001_6 7 1
Texas 000 000 010_1 5 0

a-struck out for Grossman in the 6th. b-struck out for Guzmán in the 9th.

E_Olson (8). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 8. 2B_Brown 2 (7), Murphy (4), Trevino (6). HR_Semien (30), off Hernández; Chapman (34), off Montero. RBIs_Semien 2 (85), Brown 2 (12), Murphy (8), Chapman (85).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Profar, Davis, Brown, Chapman, Pinder); Texas 3 (Odor, Heineman). RISP_Oakland 2 for 10; Texas 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 2-0 6 3 0 0 1 6 95 0.50
Luzardo, S, 1-1 3 2 1 1 2 4 47 3.00
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernández, L, 1-0 2 2-3 2 3 3 2 4 54 1.93
Gibaut 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 13 3.18
Palumbo 2 0 0 0 2 4 38 11.81
Martin 2 2 1 1 1 4 43 4.92
Sampson 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.78
Montero 1 1 1 1 0 2 23 2.63

Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 1-1. HBP_Manaea (Choo). WP_Luzardo. PB_Murphy (2).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:10. A_26,064 (49,115).

