Oakland 6, Texas 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|6
|15
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.281
|Chapman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.270
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.269
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.385
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Neuse 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.423
|Grossman rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|a-Pinder ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|3
|10
|
|Choo rf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Odor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Heineman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|b-DeShields ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Oakland
|004
|001
|001_6
|7
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Grossman in the 6th. b-struck out for Guzmán in the 9th.
E_Olson (8). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 8. 2B_Brown 2 (7), Murphy (4), Trevino (6). HR_Semien (30), off Hernández; Chapman (34), off Montero. RBIs_Semien 2 (85), Brown 2 (12), Murphy (8), Chapman (85).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Profar, Davis, Brown, Chapman, Pinder); Texas 3 (Odor, Heineman). RISP_Oakland 2 for 10; Texas 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Calhoun.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 2-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|95
|0.50
|Luzardo, S, 1-1
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|47
|3.00
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández, L, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|54
|1.93
|Gibaut
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|3.18
|Palumbo
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|38
|11.81
|Martin
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|43
|4.92
|Sampson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.78
|Montero
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|2.63
Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 1-1. HBP_Manaea (Choo). WP_Luzardo. PB_Murphy (2).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:10. A_26,064 (49,115).
