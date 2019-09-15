Oakland 6, Texas 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 6 6 15 Semien ss 4 1 1 2 1 3 .281 Chapman 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .251 Olson 1b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .270 Canha cf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .269 Brown lf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .385 Davis dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .223 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .211 Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Murphy c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .423 Grossman rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .246 a-Pinder ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 0 3 10 Choo rf 3 0 3 0 0 0 .264 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .272 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .268 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Odor dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Heineman cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 b-DeShields ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Trevino c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284

Oakland 004 001 001_6 7 1 Texas 000 000 010_1 5 0

a-struck out for Grossman in the 6th. b-struck out for Guzmán in the 9th.

E_Olson (8). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 8. 2B_Brown 2 (7), Murphy (4), Trevino (6). HR_Semien (30), off Hernández; Chapman (34), off Montero. RBIs_Semien 2 (85), Brown 2 (12), Murphy (8), Chapman (85).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Profar, Davis, Brown, Chapman, Pinder); Texas 3 (Odor, Heineman). RISP_Oakland 2 for 10; Texas 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, W, 2-0 6 3 0 0 1 6 95 0.50 Luzardo, S, 1-1 3 2 1 1 2 4 47 3.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández, L, 1-0 2 2-3 2 3 3 2 4 54 1.93 Gibaut 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 13 3.18 Palumbo 2 0 0 0 2 4 38 11.81 Martin 2 2 1 1 1 4 43 4.92 Sampson 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.78 Montero 1 1 1 1 0 2 23 2.63

Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 1-1. HBP_Manaea (Choo). WP_Luzardo. PB_Murphy (2).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:10. A_26,064 (49,115).

