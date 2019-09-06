Oakland 7, Detroit 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|4
|7
|
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Chapman 3b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|Pinder lf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.235
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Neuse 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Profar 2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Canha cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Phegley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Hundley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|2
|3
|9
|
|Goodrum 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Reyes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Castellanos rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|H.Castro cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Rodríguez ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Stewart lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|b-Mercer ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Jones cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|c-Candelario ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Oakland
|003
|000
|202_7
|12
|1
|Detroit
|201
|000
|000_3
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Phegley in the 6th. b-struck out for Harrison in the 7th. c-struck out for Jones in the 7th.
E_Fiers (2). LOB_Oakland 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Semien (36), Piscotty (17), Lugo (7). 3B_Semien (6), Goodrum (5). HR_Pinder (12), off McKay; Castellanos (11), off Fiers. RBIs_Semien (75), Pinder 3 (43), Piscotty 3 (44), Lugo (19), Castellanos (37). SF_Pinder, Lugo.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Olson, Davis, Grossman, Profar); Detroit 2 (Harrison, Cabrera). RISP_Oakland 3 for 9; Detroit 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Pinder. GIDP_Pinder, Jones.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson); Detroit 1 (Harrison, Rodríguez, Goodrum).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 14-3
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|85
|3.51
|Hendriks, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.70
|Diekman, H, 8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.61
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.39
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soto
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|70
|5.90
|Farmer
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.42
|Stumpf
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.23
|Reininger, L, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|23
|9.15
|Alcántara
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.31
|McKay
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|34
|5.54
Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-0, Alcántara 2-0. IBB_off Reininger (Olson). PB_Phegley (13).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.
T_2:58. A_15,680 (41,297).
