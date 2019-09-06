Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 7, Detroit 3

September 6, 2019 9:12 pm
 
1 min read
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 12 7 4 7
Semien ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .277
Chapman 3b 3 3 2 0 2 1 .258
Pinder lf-rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .235
Davis dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Piscotty rf 4 0 2 3 0 0 .252
Neuse 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .268
Profar 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Laureano cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .284
Canha cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .246
a-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Hundley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Murphy c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 5 2 3 9
Goodrum 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Reyes rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Lugo 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .241
Castellanos rf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .273
H.Castro cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Rodríguez ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Stewart lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236
Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175
b-Mercer ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Greiner c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .172
Jones cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235
c-Candelario ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Oakland 003 000 202_7 12 1
Detroit 201 000 000_3 5 0

a-grounded out for Phegley in the 6th. b-struck out for Harrison in the 7th. c-struck out for Jones in the 7th.

E_Fiers (2). LOB_Oakland 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Semien (36), Piscotty (17), Lugo (7). 3B_Semien (6), Goodrum (5). HR_Pinder (12), off McKay; Castellanos (11), off Fiers. RBIs_Semien (75), Pinder 3 (43), Piscotty 3 (44), Lugo (19), Castellanos (37). SF_Pinder, Lugo.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Olson, Davis, Grossman, Profar); Detroit 2 (Harrison, Cabrera). RISP_Oakland 3 for 9; Detroit 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Pinder. GIDP_Pinder, Jones.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson); Detroit 1 (Harrison, Rodríguez, Goodrum).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, W, 14-3 6 4 3 3 3 3 85 3.51
Hendriks, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.70
Diekman, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.61
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.39
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soto 4 4 3 3 2 3 70 5.90
Farmer 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 20 4.42
Stumpf 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.23
Reininger, L, 0-2 1 2 2 2 2 0 23 9.15
Alcántara 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.31
McKay 2 2 2 2 0 4 34 5.54

Inherited runners-scored_Reininger 2-0, Alcántara 2-0. IBB_off Reininger (Olson). PB_Phegley (13).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:58. A_15,680 (41,297).

