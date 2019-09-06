Listen Live Sports

Oakland 7, Detroit 3

September 6, 2019 9:12 pm
 
Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 12 7 Totals 30 3 5 2
Semien ss 5 1 2 1 Goodrum 1b 3 1 1 0
Chapman 3b 3 3 2 0 Reyes rf 1 0 0 0
Pinder lf-rf 4 2 2 3 Lugo 3b 3 0 1 1
Davis dh 5 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 2 2 1 1
Piscotty rf 4 0 2 3 H.Castro cf 1 0 0 0
Neuse 2b 1 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Rodríguez ss-2b 4 0 0 0
Profar 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 Stewart lf 3 0 1 0
Laureano cf 3 1 2 0 Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0
Canha cf 1 0 0 0 b-Mercer ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Phegley c 2 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 0 0 0
a-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 Jones cf 2 0 0 0
Hundley c 0 0 0 0 c-Candelario ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Murphy c 1 0 0 0
Oakland 003 000 202 7
Detroit 201 000 000 3

E_Fiers (2). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Semien (36), Piscotty (17), Lugo (7). 3B_Semien (6), Goodrum (5). HR_Pinder (12), Castellanos (11). SF_Pinder (3), Lugo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers, W, 14-3 6 4 3 3 3 3
Hendriks, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Diekman, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Soto 4 4 3 3 2 3
Farmer 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Stumpf 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Reininger, L, 0-2 1 2 2 2 2 0
Alcántara 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
McKay 2 2 2 2 0 4

Reininger pitched to 6 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Rob Drake; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Mike Winters.

T_2:58. A_15,680 (41,297).

