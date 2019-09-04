Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|5
|10
|
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|a-Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|b-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|7
|6
|7
|5
|7
|
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.259
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Brown lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.448
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Profar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Los Angeles
|110
|111
|000_5
|8
|2
|Oakland
|023
|002
|00x_7
|6
|0
a-struck out for Stassi in the 6th. b-struck out for Bemboom in the 9th.
E_Simmons 2 (11). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 3. 2B_Ohtani (18), Olson (21). 3B_Brown 2 (2). HR_Trout (44), off Fiers; Pujols (21), off Fiers; Upton (11), off Treinen; Chapman (31), off Barria. RBIs_Trout (102), Simmons (32), Pujols (84), Ohtani (55), Upton (36), Brown 2 (9), Davis 2 (59), Chapman 3 (78). SB_Simmons (10). SF_Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Stassi, Pujols, Fletcher); Oakland 0. RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Oakland 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Ohtani, Simmons, Brown, Grossman.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols; Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols); Oakland 2 (Olson, Semien, Olson; Semien, Profar, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria
|4
|
|4
|5
|4
|2
|5
|74
|6.27
|Mejía
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.00
|Ramirez, L, 4-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.95
|Middleton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.42
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|83
|3.51
|Treinen, BS, 16-21
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|21
|4.79
|Buchter
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.11
|Petit, W, 5-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.84
|Soria, H, 18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.76
|Hendriks, S, 18-23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.74
Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-0, Petit 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:04. A_14,031 (46,765).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.