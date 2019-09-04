Listen Live Sports

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

September 4, 2019 1:21 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 8 5 5 10
Fletcher 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .286
Trout cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .293
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .289
Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .252
Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .237
Upton lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .218
Simmons ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .269
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242
Stassi c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .071
a-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136
b-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 7 6 7 5 7
Semien ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .272
Grossman rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .249
Chapman 3b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .259
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Canha cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273
Brown lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .448
Davis dh 3 0 0 2 0 0 .223
Profar 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .213
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Los Angeles 110 111 000_5 8 2
Oakland 023 002 00x_7 6 0

a-struck out for Stassi in the 6th. b-struck out for Bemboom in the 9th.

E_Simmons 2 (11). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 3. 2B_Ohtani (18), Olson (21). 3B_Brown 2 (2). HR_Trout (44), off Fiers; Pujols (21), off Fiers; Upton (11), off Treinen; Chapman (31), off Barria. RBIs_Trout (102), Simmons (32), Pujols (84), Ohtani (55), Upton (36), Brown 2 (9), Davis 2 (59), Chapman 3 (78). SB_Simmons (10). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Stassi, Pujols, Fletcher); Oakland 0. RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Oakland 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Ohtani, Simmons, Brown, Grossman.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols; Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols); Oakland 2 (Olson, Semien, Olson; Semien, Profar, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria 4 4 5 4 2 5 74 6.27
Mejía 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.00
Ramirez, L, 4-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 17 3.95
Middleton 1 0 0 0 2 1 18 0.00
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.42
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers 5 7 4 4 2 4 83 3.51
Treinen, BS, 16-21 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 21 4.79
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.11
Petit, W, 5-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 2.84
Soria, H, 18 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.76
Hendriks, S, 18-23 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.74

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 2-0, Petit 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:04. A_14,031 (46,765).

