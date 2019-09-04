Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 8 5 Totals 28 7 6 7 Fletcher 3b 5 1 2 0 Semien ss 3 1 1 0 Trout cf 3 1 1 1 Grossman rf 4 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 3 Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 Canha cf 3 1 1 0 Upton lf 3 1 2 1 Brown lf 3 2 2 2 Simmons ss 3 0 1 1 Davis dh 3 0 0 2 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Profar 2b 2 0 0 0 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 Bour ph 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 110 111 000 — 5 Oakland 023 002 00x — 7

E_Simmons 2 (11). DP_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 3. 2B_Ohtani (18), Olson (21). 3B_Brown 2 (2). HR_Trout (44), Pujols (21), Upton (11), Chapman (31). SB_Simmons (10). SF_Davis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Barria 4 4 5 4 2 5 Mejía 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez L,4-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 Middleton 1 0 0 0 2 1 Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0

Oakland Fiers 5 7 4 4 2 4 Treinen BS,16-21 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Petit W,5-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Soria H,18 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hendriks S,18-23 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:04. A_14,031 (46,765).

