Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 5

September 4, 2019 1:21 am
 
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 8 5 Totals 28 7 6 7
Fletcher 3b 5 1 2 0 Semien ss 3 1 1 0
Trout cf 3 1 1 1 Grossman rf 4 1 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 3
Pujols 1b 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0
Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 Canha cf 3 1 1 0
Upton lf 3 1 2 1 Brown lf 3 2 2 2
Simmons ss 3 0 1 1 Davis dh 3 0 0 2
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Profar 2b 2 0 0 0
Stassi c 2 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0
Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0
Bour ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 110 111 000 5
Oakland 023 002 00x 7

E_Simmons 2 (11). DP_Los Angeles 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 3. 2B_Ohtani (18), Olson (21). 3B_Brown 2 (2). HR_Trout (44), Pujols (21), Upton (11), Chapman (31). SB_Simmons (10). SF_Davis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Barria 4 4 5 4 2 5
Mejía 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez L,4-3 1 2 2 2 0 1
Middleton 1 0 0 0 2 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Fiers 5 7 4 4 2 4
Treinen BS,16-21 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Buchter 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Petit W,5-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Soria H,18 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hendriks S,18-23 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:04. A_14,031 (46,765).

