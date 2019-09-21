Oakland 8, Texas 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Santana 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .283 Chapman 3b 3 2 0 0 2 0 .244 Olson 1b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .270 Canha cf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .272 Laureano rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .289 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .219 Murphy c 2 2 0 0 2 2 .333 Pinder lf 2 1 2 3 0 0 .240 a-Brown ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .373 Neuse 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225

Texas 000 000 000_0 2 1 Oakland 031 110 11x_8 8 0

a-struck out for Pinder in the 6th.

E_Santana (14). LOB_Texas 0, Oakland 8. 2B_Canha (15), Semien (40). HR_Pinder (13), off Minor; Canha (25), off Minor. RBIs_Pinder 3 (47), Canha 2 (58), Semien (88), Laureano (64).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Oakland 6 (Davis, Olson, Brown, Canha). RISP_Texas 0 for 0; Oakland 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Olson, Neuse. GIDP_Andrus, Neuse.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Guzmán); Oakland 1 (Semien, Neuse, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 13-10 5 6 6 6 4 3 105 3.52 Jurado 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.73 Méndez 1 1 1 1 3 2 30 5.79 Guerrieri 1 1 1 1 1 1 25 5.25

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 15-4 8 2 0 0 0 5 95 3.91 Bassitt 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.92

WP_Guerrieri.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:38. A_29,579 (46,765).

