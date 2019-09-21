Oakland 8, Texas 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Santana 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Chapman 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.244
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Canha cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.272
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Murphy c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.333
|Pinder lf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.240
|a-Brown ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.373
|Neuse 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Texas
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
|Oakland
|031
|110
|11x_8
|8
|0
a-struck out for Pinder in the 6th.
E_Santana (14). LOB_Texas 0, Oakland 8. 2B_Canha (15), Semien (40). HR_Pinder (13), off Minor; Canha (25), off Minor. RBIs_Pinder 3 (47), Canha 2 (58), Semien (88), Laureano (64).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; Oakland 6 (Davis, Olson, Brown, Canha). RISP_Texas 0 for 0; Oakland 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Olson, Neuse. GIDP_Andrus, Neuse.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Guzmán); Oakland 1 (Semien, Neuse, Olson).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 13-10
|5
|
|6
|6
|6
|4
|3
|105
|3.52
|Jurado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.73
|Méndez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|30
|5.79
|Guerrieri
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|5.25
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 15-4
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|95
|3.91
|Bassitt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.92
WP_Guerrieri.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:38. A_29,579 (46,765).
