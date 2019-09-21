Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Oakland 8, Texas 0

September 21, 2019 12:55 am
 
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 3 0 1 0 Semien ss 5 0 1 1
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 2 0 0
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 1 1 0
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 Canha cf 4 1 2 2
Santana 3b 3 0 0 0 Laureano rf 4 1 2 1
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 2 2 0 0
DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 Pinder lf 2 1 2 3
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Brown ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Neuse 2b 4 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 000 0
Oakland 031 110 11x 8

E_Santana (14). DP_Texas 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 0, Oakland 8. 2B_Canha (15), Semien (40). HR_Pinder (13), Canha (25).

Texas
Minor L,13-10 5 6 6 6 4 3
Jurado 1 0 0 0 0 1
Méndez 1 1 1 1 3 2
Guerrieri 1 1 1 1 1 1
Oakland
Fiers W,15-4 8 2 0 0 0 5
Bassitt 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Guerrieri.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:38. A_29,579 (46,765).

