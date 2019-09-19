Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Official: Virginia school athletes punished for racist posts

September 19, 2019 2:50 am
 
POQUOSON, Va. (AP) — An official at a Virginia high school says some of its football players have been punished for using racist taunts and slurs against their opponents in two social media videos.

The Daily Press reports Poquoson City Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Parish didn’t release the identity of the city high school students or say how they were punished. The videos appear to show Poquoson High students and some school football players at an off-campus party and feature threats and obscene language.

The school forfeited a football game last week over the videos and is set to play against a different high school on Thursday. Parish says the school is “moving forward.” Police Chief Cliff Bowen said there’s “no probable cause” for arrests based on the video, but an investigation remains ongoing.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

