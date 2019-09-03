Listen Live Sports

Officials want probe of deal given to firm with no workers

September 3, 2019 8:16 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two D.C. councilmembers have asked government officials to examine a local company that has no employees, and yet was given the largest workload and payout from a $215 million no-bid sports gambling contract.

The Washington Post reports Robert C. White Jr. and Elissa Silverman want an investigation into Veterans Services Corp., which is contracted by Intralot for sports betting and city lottery work.

Their votes were crucial in awarding Intralot the sole-source contract, despite concerns about subcontractors, some of whom are connected to local officials.

The newspaper says Veterans Services has no employees and lists executives on its website who don’t actually work there.

Silverman and White want Attorney General Karl A. Racine and District Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey DeWitt to revisit Intralot’s contract and investigate Veterans Services’ legal compliance.

