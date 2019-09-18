Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Oilers-Canucks Sum

September 18, 2019 12:41 am
 
Edmonton 0 1 1—2
Vancouver 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Vancouver, Sutter 1, 16:19.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Jurco 1 (Russell, Marody), 13:02.

Third Period_3, Edmonton, Russell 1 (Jurco, Marody), 3:57. 4, Vancouver, Pettersson 1 (Goldobin, Ferland), 9:39. 5, Vancouver, Sutter 2 (Edler, Pearson), 10:58. 6, Vancouver, Pearson 1, 19:18.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 14-13-10_37. Vancouver 4-12-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Starrett 0-1-0 (23 shots-20 saves). Vancouver, Demko 1-0-0 (37-35).

A_17,738 (18,910). T_2:27.

Referees_Dean Morton, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Vaughan Rody.

