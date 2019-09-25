Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma middle school football player dies following game

September 25, 2019 8:07 am
 
LEXINGTON, Okla. (AP) — A middle school football player in Oklahoma has died after competing in a game.

Lexington High School football coach Dale Berglan told The Oklahoman that Riley Boatwright died Tuesday after playing a game in Stratford.

A cause of death was not known and no other information was immediately available.

Lexington is near Interstate 35 south of Oklahoma City. Stratford is southeast of Lexington and about 55 miles (88 kilometers) from Oklahoma City.

Boatwright’s death is the second this month of a scholastic football player in Oklahoma.

Sixteen-year-old Peter Webb died Sept. 15 after suffering an apparent head injury during a game. He played for Southwest Covenant in the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

