Olesen stays suspended from European Tour amid assault case

September 18, 2019 9:20 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen will remain suspended from the European Tour until at least December after being charged with sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

The 29-year-old Olesen appeared in court in London on Wednesday in relation to the charges. No pleas were entered at a short hearing, with a plea hearing due to be held on Dec. 13.

Olesen previously indicated he would plead not guilty to the charges. A provisional trial date has been set for May 11 next year, with that hearing scheduled to last five days.

The European Tour said in a statement to The Associated Press that Olesen “remains suspended from the European Tour while the case continues.” The tour didn’t say whether he would stay suspended once he enters a plea.

Olesen, who was a member of Europe’s Ryder Cup-winning team in 2018 and is a five-time European Tour winner, was arrested on July 29 after returning to London from a World Golf Championship event in Tennessee.

He has also been charged with assault by beating.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

